What Happened to Picard’s Dog, Number One, in Episode 2?

Picard’s dog isn’t around in Episode 2 of Star Trek: Picard, and that’s one absence that is sure to get some notice by fans. Episode 2 of Picard is another phenomenal episode with in-depth storytelling that will no doubt leave you wanting to watch the episode multiple times. But what happened to Number One?

Number One is a Pit Bull Rescue Who’s a ‘Green’ Actor

In Wil Wheaton’s The Ready Room, a recap show that follows up Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access, he spoke with director Hanelle Culpepper and executive producer Michael Chabon about Number One, who’s real name is Dinero. They talked about the sweet pup in the recap following Episode 1, and their comments provide a hint about why we might not have seen Number One in Episode 2.

Culpepper said during The Ready Room: “Dinero is very green,” she said, referring to Dinero’s not being a seasoned, experienced acting dog.

“They say don’t work with … green animals,” she said. “Dinero was a challenge sometimes, but super, super sweet … There were a few more scenes that were supposed to have Number One that we both agreed, ‘Let’s leave the dog out of that one.'”

Chabon agreed. “He was the sweetest dog…,” he said. “He (Dinero) was not a great actor… We got a good performance out of him.”

So they didn’t have Dinero in all the scenes they originally intended, because he was very sweet but also very inexperienced. It’s possible that some winery scenes in Episode 2 were among those.

A representative from CBS confirmed with Heavy before the premiere that Picard‘s dog is a rescue pit bull.

Patrick Stewart Is Passionate About Pit Bulls

Patrick Stewart fosters pit bulls, but Number One is not one of his fosters. However, CBS did confirm with Heavy that Stewart wanted a pit bull in the show.

Stewart talks about how he wanted Number One to be a pit bull in the video below, around the 4:10 mark.

Stewart fosters pit bulls himself. He talked about his passion and love for the breed in the video above. His love was born when he fostered a pit bull named Ginger. He’s now fostering a different pit bull, as Ginger has been adopted. But he said Ginger really changed his viewpoint.

“There have been incidents, but there have been incidents with all breeds of dogs,” he said. “…These are the sweetest, most empathic, most sensitive creatures that I’ve ever known.”

Here’s a video of some of the best moments with Patrick Stewart and his pit bulls.

And her’es an adorable video fo Stewart with Ginger.

Fans have already fallen in love with Number One after the first episode, so the dog’s absence will surely be noticed.

Here are some comments fans left about Number One after Episode 1.

“The dog was in her bed but she was gone.” is the most important line in #StarTrekPicard because we know that Number One is allowed in the beds. Picard’s rescue pup has the best life! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZEAvyoMvIy — 🤍🖖🏼 H. Rae 🔮⚔️ #WeAreStarfleet (@OhMyStarships) January 29, 2020

And that’s true. “The dog was in her bed, but she was gone,” really was a favorite line last week.

My #1 is a rescue, and reminds me much of Picard's! Pit Bulls are wonderful dogs, but mine is Basenji and Podenco, a case of mistaken identity! Don't judge a book by her cover. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/jliQTxwGli — Amanda (@mandyvoll123) January 26, 2020

Patrick Stewart asked for a dog on Star Trek: Picard. And as an animal advocate fighting the unfair bias against pitbulls, he insisted that Picard's dog, to be named "Number One", be a pitbull.

… didn't think I could love Patrick Stewart more. Silly me. #pitbullsareamazing pic.twitter.com/jG83LAN17v — kurtsh (@kurtsh) January 29, 2020

I just learned that Patrick Stewart specifically chose a pitbull to be his dog in the new Picard show on CBS because he wants to spread awareness for how amazing the breed is and how they are misunderstood. I didn't think it was possible to love him anymore than I already did. pic.twitter.com/PIqBYoRxFE — Eva the Sativa Diva (@evasativa_model) January 22, 2020

Just watched episode 1 of Star Trek: Picard on Amazon prime, brilliant. Patrick Stewart is just excellent in it. I just wonder how many dogs are going to be called No 1 from now on ( you’ll have to watch it to understand) #Picard #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/KuKGkY47nV — Michael Rushforth (@RushforthMike) January 24, 2020

Here’s hoping we’ll see Number One again soon!

