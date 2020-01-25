What Time Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ On Tonight? 1/25

After a brief hiatus, Saturday Night Live will make its debut in 2020 with Season 45 during its normal time slot, airing tonight on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST. For those on the West Coast, it will air at 8:30 p.m. PST. SNL took a holiday break, which lasted four weeks. Eddie Murphy, who didn’t appear on the comedy sketch show for 35 years, hosted the last episode of 2019.

Adam Diver Will Host the Episode

Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver is slated to host the first episode of Season 45. It will mark Driver’s third time hosting the comedy series. He hosted once in 2016 and again in 2018.

Last year was a blockbuster for Driver. He starred in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, which earned nearly $500 million at the domestic box office, according to Forbes. He also appeared in Amazon’s The Report, which tells the story of Daniel J. Jones, the former United States Senate investigator who led the inquiry into the CIA’s use of torture after the September 11 attacks.

But arguably his biggest role of 2019 was in Marriage Story opposite Scarlett Johansson. His role, where he plays the character Charlie, earned him best actor nominations at the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTA, Screen Actor Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards. The film, directed by Noah Baumbach, has earned a total of six Oscar nominations.

Halsey Is the Musical Guest

Halsey, who has two SNL appearances under her belt, will serve as the show’s musical guest. She first made her debut on the series in 2018 as a musical guest. She also appeared during one of Lil’ Wayne’s set. She returned to SNL in February, where she was both the host and musical guest.

The week before her last appearance, her third studio album Manic had just been released. She told Rolling Stone at the time the album was a mix of “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic. It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.” The album features artists like Alanis Morissette, Suga from BTS and the rapper Dominic Fike.

SNL Can Be Live Streamed

🔜 See you next year! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/rvaU3PgBeX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2019

Those who won’t be home in time to watch Driver and Halsey on SNL through cable television still have a chance to watch the episode live as long as they have a smartphone or tablet. NBC casts a live stream of the series through its network’s website. Those who have the app and a subscription to NBC can also watch as long as they log in. If not, there’s another opportunity to watch SNL on Hulu. SNL also posts to their YouTube channel after the show airs, so people who don’t mind waiting for a little, or those who want to see the best moments of the night are in luck. The hashtag #SNL is also usually popular on Twitter while the show is airing. Fans typically share their favorite moments of the night and accompany it with the #SNL hashtag.