Here’s Where ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Was Filmed, Including the Beautiful Chateau [PHOTOS]

Many scenes in Star Trek: Picard are breathtaking and beautiful. From the beginning, when we see Jean-Luc Picard's chateau, it's apparent that this series is going to have some great landscapes that we won't soon forget. Here's a look at some of the filming locations for the series, including Chateau Picard.

Star Trek: Picard Was Filmed in California

Star Trek: Picard was filmed in California, starting on April 22, 2019. Although Discovery is filmed in Toronto, CBS decided to film Picard in California, TrekMovie reported. This was in part because of $15.6 million in tax credits that CBS obtained to film there. Production was at Santa Clarita Studios, where Stewart filmed his Starz comedy Blunt Talk in 2015 and 2016.

According to IMDb, two of the main filming locations were in Los Angeles and Golden Cove, Rancho Palos Verdes in California. Golden Cove is reportedly the location where a Romulan clifftop city was filmed, IMDb notes.

Picard’s Chateau Was Filmed at The Sunstone Villa & Winery

Picard’s beautiful chateau and winery was filmed in Santa Ynez Valley at the Sunstone Villa and Winery, Central Coast Film Society reported.

Sunstone Villa’s website describes the location as encompassing 55 acres, including a winery, and overlooking the Santa Ynez Mountains. The villa has limestone imported from a village in France (which is fitting for the Picard storyline), and has roof tiles and beams reclaimed from a lavender factory from the 19th century. The villa was completed in 2004 from artifacts recovered from buildings and rural villages.

The villa is available for private events, overnight stays, and weddings, so you can go there if you want and experience Picard’s lifestyle firsthand. And in case you’re wondering, yes you can bring your dog.

