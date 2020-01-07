Do Whitney & Buddy Start Dating on MBFFL Season 7?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 7 premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. The newest season features plenty of ups and downs for Whitney Way Thore, including some changes in her love life following the steamy kiss she shared with her best friend Buddy Bell last season.

So what’s going on with Whitney and Buddy today? Are they dating now, or do they start dating this season? For all of you Whitney-Buddy shippers out there, you’re about to be sadly disappointed. Whitney actually gets engaged to her boyfriend Chase Severino this season, so it doesn’t look like Whitney and Buddy are getting together anytime soon.

However, there may be some unresolved feelings between Whitney and Buddy, as shown in the Season 7 trailer and description for the premiere episode. Here’s what we know about Whitney and Buddy’s relationship following their kiss, as well Chase’s feelings toward Whitney’s best friend:

The Premiere Description Teases a ‘Love Triangle’ Between Whitney, Buddy & Chase

The synopsis for the Season 7 premiere teases a love triangle between Whitney, Chase and Buddy later on in the season. The description for Episode 1, titled “A Tale of Two Whitneys,” reads, “Uncomfortable after her kiss with Buddy, Whitney creates a new business and a new life in Charlotte. When Whitney accepts a date with another man, will it create a love triangle? And tension between Buddy and Tal forces Whitney into a tough decision.”

Although Whitney tries to reassure Chase in the Season 7 trailer that she and Buddy are just friends, it looks like Whitney is eventually going to have to choose between the two, as Chase is clearly not very comfortable with their close relationship.

“I know that you don’t give a shit about Buddy but I made a commitment to him,” Whitney tells Chase in the clip below. A frustrated Chase gets out of bed and leaves the room, while Whitney tells the cameras “If I mess this up, I could lose him.”

Whitney also shared another clip from the new season on her Instagram page, which shows the reality star awkwardly trying to explain her complicated relationship with Buddy to her new man, so it’s clear that there’s still some unresolved feelings between the two this season. You can check out the clip above.

Chase Believes Buddy is in Love With Whitney

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 6 Sneak Peek!My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns Tuesday, January 7 at 8pm ET/PT! Stream Full Episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/my-big-fat-fabulous-life/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyBigFatFabulousLife https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-12-13T18:00:01.000Z

The Season 7 promo, which can be viewed above, promises some tension between Chase and Buddy later on in the season. After Whitney introduces Chase to a few friends, one of them asks if her new relationship “settles the whole Buddy kiss thing.” Another clip shows Whitney and Buddy goofing around in bed, as Whitney tells the cameras “Buddy and I kissed in New York and we literally have not talked about it.”

Although Whitney appears to be pretty smitten with her new beau, Chase apparently has some uneasy feelings about Whitney’s relationship with Buddy, who he believes is in love with Whitney.

“I trust you 100 percent, it’s just Buddy’s around all the time,” Chase tells Whitney over lunch. She then asks him if he believes Buddy is in love with her, and he answers “yes” without hesitation.

Fast forward to another clip in the trailer, and Chase can be seen confronting Buddy about his feelings for Whitney, who looks visibly uncomfortable with the question. “It’s turned from friendship to co-dependency,” Chase says during a confessional, so fans can expect some drama between the three this season.

Tune in Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of MBFFL on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

