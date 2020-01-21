Whitney & Chase, MBFFL Update: Are They Still Together?

Whitney Thore and fiancé Chase Severino are still together today and stronger than ever, based on their social media pages. The reality stars got engaged last year in October while the two were on vacation in Paris and are currently planning their wedding.

Whitney, who runs a line of activewear called NoBS Active, met Chase through her NoBS business partner, Ryan Andreas. Chase and Ryan attended college together at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Ryan introduced the two lovebirds after he and Whitney started working on expanding their brand.

Fans of the hit TLC series My Big Fat Fabulous Life will get to witness Whitney and Chase’s engagement later on in Season 7, which airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. Here’s what you need to know about the reality couple today:

The Two Went Public With Their Relationship in April, 2019 & Announced the Engagement in December

Whitney went public with her relationship with Chase back in April, 2019 after she began posting more pictures with her new beau on Instagram. Although the pictures started innocently enough, featuring photos of the two hanging out together as friends, they quickly advanced to more romantic, gushy pictures of the two holding hands, kissing, traveling and watching the sunset.

Chase proposed to Whitney on October 9, 2019 while the two were vacationing in Paris, according to the reality star. The couple kept their engagement under wraps for two months until they finally shared the big news with fans on Instagram in December.

“Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive,” the reality star captioned the photo. “It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret! New season starts Tuesday, JANUARY 7 at 8/7c on @tlc. Can’t wait to share this with y’all! #MyBigFatFabLife.” She added that the ring is “exactly what I wanted: yellow sapphire, diamonds, + white gold.”

Whitney & Chase Frequently Posts Photos of Each Other on Instagram

The couple is still together today and going strong, according to Instagram photos and periodic updates from both stars. Whitney recently posted a video of her kickboxing work out, which included a sweet clip of Whitney kissing Chase in between workouts. She also posted a photo of the two on January 4 to promote the new season.

“It’s a date & you’re invited! Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c on TLC— who’s coming for a new season of #MyBigFatFabLife?” the reality star wrote on her Instagram page.

Chase’s Instagram page is also filled with photos of the two together, including pictures from their engagement in Paris. His most recent upload includes a pic of the two holding a cat while promoting the show.

“Episode 2, “Whitney’s New Man” (Wonder who that’s about!) is tonight on @tlc at 8/7c. Check out @whitneywaythore and me and watch the sparks fly!” Chase wrote on ahead of last week’s episode. He also asked fans during the premiere what their favorite love story was, adding “Maybe it will be @whitneywaythore and my’s after you watch this season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life!”

Tune in Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: Whitney Thore’s Fiancé Chase Severino: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

