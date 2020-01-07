Whitney Thore’s Fiancé Chase Severino: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Whitney Thore, star of the hit TLC series My Big Fat Fabulous Life, got engaged to her boyfriend Chase Severino in October, 2019 while the two were on vacation in Paris. Fans will get to meet Chase during the Season 7 debut of the show, which premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

So who is Whitney’s new beau, and how did they meet? When did they announce the engagement, and how does Chase feel about Whitney’s best friend Buddy Bell, with whom she shared a passionate kiss last season? Here’s what we know about Chase Severino:

Whitney Met Chase Through Her NoBS Active Partner Ryan

Whitney, who runs a line of activewear with size inclusivity called NoBS Active, met her handsome, long-haired fiancé through her NoBS business partner, Ryan Andreas. Chase and Ryan attended college together at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he received a B.S. degree in Accounting and Finance, according to Distractify. In addition to his new “reality star” and “fiancé” status, Chase worked as a revenue field auditor at the North Carolina Department of Revenue from 2014 to 2016, Distractify reports. It’s unclear at this time what he does for a living today.

“Chase is one of Ryan’s best friends from college, and I’m so into him,” 35-year-old Whitney said during a preview of the upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Whitney went public with Chase back in April, 2019 as she began posting more pictures with her new beau on Instagram. Although the pictures started innocently enough, featuring photos of the two hanging out together, they quickly advanced to more romantic pictures of the two holding hands, kissing and watching the sunset.

Chase Proposed to Whitney in Paris on October 9, 2019

Chase proposed to Whitney on October 9, 2019 while the two were vacationing in Paris, according to the reality star. The couple kept the big news under wraps for two months until they finally shared the engagement with People in December.

“Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us,” Whitney told the publication on December 3.

Fans will get a chance to meet Chase and witness the proposal during Season 7 of MBFFL, with promos teasing Whitney’s surprise and excitement after Chase gets down on one knee in the City of Love. You can check out the promo later on in this article.

Whitney Also Shared the News & a Photo of Her Ring on Instagram

The reality star also shared the news of her engagement with fans on her Instagram page the same day that she spoke with People in December. Whitney expressed how happy and excited she was to be engaged to Chase, and shared a beautiful photo of her canary-yellow ring while Chase kisses her sweetly on the cheek.

“Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive,” the reality star captioned the photo. “It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret! New season starts Tuesday, JANUARY 7 at 8/7c on @tlc. Can’t wait to share this with y’all! #MyBigFatFabLife.” She added that the ring is “exactly what I wanted: yellow sapphire, diamonds, + white gold.”

Chase is a Dog-Lover & He is Clearly Smitten With Whitney

Chase’s Instagram profile is filled with pictures of the new reality star exploring the world with his fiancé. It’s clear that Chase is smitten with his lady love, often uploading photos of the two together in Paris, at engagement photoshoots, and filming the newest season of MBFFL.

“Soooo, something happened!!! Whitney and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement!!” Chase shared in December. “The best part is everyone can experience our wild ride from friendship to dating to falling in love because you can tune into My Big Fat Fabulous Life on your TVs!! This season of the show premieres on @tlc on Jan. 7 at 8/7c. I love you so much baby @whitneywaythore!”

Chase is clearly a social adventurer, as his Instagram page is filled with photos of the reality star traveling, biking, swimming and spending time with friends. His page also features several pictures of his dog Piper, so he is definitely a dog-lover; his profile picture is a photo of Piper giving him dog kisses, and his most recent upload features several pictures of the reality star celebrating Piper’s second birthday with a heaping plate of food, a candle and lots of throwback pictures of the two together.

Chase Believes Buddy is in Love With Whitney

The Season 7 promo, which can be viewed above, promises some tension between Chase and Buddy later on in the season. Although Whitney appears to be head-over-heels in love with her new beau, Chase apparently has some uneasy feelings about Whitney’s relationship with Buddy, who he believes is in love with Whitney.

“I trust you 100 percent, it’s just Buddy’s around all the time,” Chase tells Whitney over lunch. She then asks him if he believes Buddy is in love with her, and he answers “yes” without hesitation. Chase also confronts Buddy about his feelings for Whitney later in the season, so fans can definitely expect some drama with their love triangle throughout the newest season of the show.

Tune in Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of MBFFL on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

