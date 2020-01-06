Why Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Hasn’t Been Spoiled

Each year, Reality Steve informs avid Bachelor fans who the winner of the season is ahead of the night one premiere. Well, for the first time ever, Reality Steve does not know who the winner of Peter Weber’s season is.

When he sat down with People recently, Peter said, “There’s a reason no one is going to find out the ending, and I’m very, very excited. I can say I’m very happy with how everything turned out.” He goes on to say that it will be the very first “unspoiled” season in a while.

Chris Harrison then sat down with “Good Morning America” to say, “You truly aren’t gonna know how it’s going to end until the very end.” He adds, “It’s possible it’s still not over.”

Reality Steve writes on his website that at first, he wasn’t sure what it meant: that there’s a reason no one is going to know the ending of the season. Slowly, however, he’s uncovering the clues.

It’s Possible They Will Reveal an Engagement on ATFR

As Reality Steve puts it, there are six possibilities: Peter’s with Madison but not engaged, Peter’s with Madison and engaged, Peter’s with Hannah Ann but not engaged, he’s engaged to Hannah Ann, he’s single, or he’s single but won’t be when ATFR rolls around.

The bachelor sleuth writes, “Peter did not get engaged to anyone on final rose ceremony day. Doesn’t mean he won’t be by the ATFR or ON the ATFR. But what I do know is that there was no engagement on final rose ceremony day in Australia.”

He goes on to say that he knows Madison’s father didn’t give Peter his blessing to marry his daughter during hometown date visits. That could come back to haunt us at the ATFR. Is it possible that Peter could finally get Madison’s father’s blessing at the ATFR ceremony, and ask Madison on the spot to marry him? Only time will tell.

The Ending Hasn’t Happened Yet

Whether or not an actual engagement takes place, one thing is clear: the ending hasn’t happened yet. How else would they promise an un-spoiled season? Steve assures us he’s right, saying, “All I can tell you is that if the ending of the season happened on Nov. 17th in Australia, I would’ve found out about it by now. But I believe it’s not over and that’s why Peter and Chris are teasing that there’s a reason it won’t be spoiled.”

Fans who are super curious about whether or not Peter is engaged may be aware of this whole Tik Tok story that’s been going around too. Apparently, a woman named Lilly saw Hannah Ann at an acai place in Tennessee, where she was Facetiming a guy about buying apartments in LA– Lilly was sure that Hannah Ann was Facetiming Peter.

Reality Steve says he has no way to confirm the video ever took place, so he didn’t post this news to his site. And that’s just one of the many rumors out there, of course. Another rumor is that Peter actually got back with Hannah B in the end.

For now, we’ll have to tune in to The Bachelor Monday nights at 8pm ET/PT on ABC to see how everything unravels.

