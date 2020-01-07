Why Did ‘Bachelorette’ Star Robby Hayes Join ‘Siesta Key’?

Robby Hayes has joined the cast of Siesta Key, which returns Tuesday night on MTV. Hayes previously starred on The Bachelorette and BIP, so fans may be curious as to why the reality star decided to switch networks. Why has Hayes decided to become a cast member on Siesta Key?

Hayes decided to join Siesta Key because of his connection to series star Juliette Porter. The pair dated for a couple months in 2019, and fans will get to watch their short-lived relationship play out during the new season. People Magazine reports that the rest of the Siesta Key cast were not pleased with the relationship, and that Porter’s ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras was particularly annoyed.

Hayes Joined ‘Siesta Key’ Because of His Relationship with Juliette Porter

Hayes told Us Weekly that he would purposely avoid group events throughout the season, so as to avoid the drama that would come with his presence. He felt that by doing so, he would be making things easier for Porter. “I just wanted her to have a good time,” he explained. “So there are a lot of instances where you’ll see I try to stay away.”

Porter was conscious of Hayes’ decision, and she told the outlet that it probably kept a fight from breaking out between Hayes and Kompothecras. “I’m like ‘Alex, you can have this one because I know that if Robbie’s coming then you’re going to go ballistic,” she recalled. “I’ll try and do him a favor. He’s not going to have fun.” The season 3 promos reveal that Hayes and Kompothecras used to be friendly in high school.

Hayes Purposely Avoided Confrontation with Porter’s Ex Alex Kompothecras

In the season 3 trailer, Porter’s friends and co-stars sit her down and voice their concerns about Hayes. They say that he may not have the purest of intentions with her because of his history with dating on The Bachelorette. Given Hayes’ reality show past, the concern makes sense.

Hayes made his television debut during the 12th season of The Bachelorette, where he romanced series lead JoJo Fletcher and made it to second place. He returned for the fourth season of Bachelor In Paradise, where his penchant for getting involved with different women came to the forefront. He struck up a relationship with Raven Gates for a short time, but then he moved on to fellow contestant Amanda Stanton.

Hayes Promised Lots of ‘Highs & Lows’ During His ‘Siesta Key’ Stint

Hayes pursued a serious relationship with Stanton, but she broke things off on the grounds they were too incompatible. “We tried it out, and I think we just have different ideas of what a relationship is like,” Stanton told People Magazine. “Like, certain things that just come naturally in a relationship, like checking in with that person, answering when I call. There were photos of him with another girl. It became too much for me.”

Hayes told fans that his stint on Siesta Key will be a highlight of the season. “I think there’s a lot of highs and then the low,” he teased.

READ NEXT: Juliette’s New Boyfriend Robbie on ‘Siesta Key’