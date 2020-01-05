Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been together for over 15 years, however, the couple never decided to have children.

Last year, DeGeneres sat down with Jerry Seinfeld for an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. During the segment, she told Seinfeld, “When I was younger, I really wanted to have a baby — I thought I would adopt. I never thought I would have a baby, but I thought I would want kids.” She added, “[Portia] doesn’t want kids.”

Apart from getting serious about her personal life with Seinfeld on the Netflix series, DeGeneres has made a number of jokes about why she and her wife don’t want a little one.

She Does Not Regret Never Having Children

In a 2016 interview with The Daily Telegraph, DeGeneres said that she has no regrets about never having children. “We talked about it for a minute, about four years into the relationship, but we just decided we like our conversations not being interrupted and our furniture without sticky grape juice on it.”

She added, “Also, I think in this profession it can be really tough for children. It’s hard for them to have to share their parents with the world. I even see it with my nieces. When we’re out in public and people want to talk to me they’re like, ‘Why does everybody want your time? Why aren’t you just with me?’”

Still, Ellen acknowledges she and Portia would have managed if they did decide to have children. “… honestly, we’d probably be great parents. But it’s a human being, and unless you think you have excellent skills and have a drive or yearning in you to do that, the amount of work that that is and responsibility – I wouldn’t want to screw them up! We love our animals.”

She Has 6 Pets

VideoVideo related to why ellen degeneres never had kids 2020-01-05T17:26:40-05:00

In total, DeGeneres and de Rossi have six pets– three dogs (Wolf, Augie, and Kid) and three cats (Charlie, George, and Chairman). In 2017, Ellen told Good Housekeeping, “They offer unconditional love in ways humans can’t — plus, they don’t talk back. Unless you have one of those dogs who says, ‘I ruv you,’ in which case, please videotape it and send it to my show.”

DeGeneres joked, “…I think it’s important to keep them out of the press. Do I have a favorite? I couldn’t possibly answer that! It’s Charlie.”

She went on to say that at night, she and Portia take up about a third of the bed, and the animals have the rest. “I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since 1987.”

Ellen and Portia first met at a party in 2000. Speaking on Oprah, de Rossi said that she knew she was in love with DeGeneres the first time she saw her, however, she wasn’t out at the time, so it took her over three years to tell DeGeneres her feelings. In 2005, de Rossi officially came out. Not long after, she opened up to the public about her relationship with DeGeneres.

The two tied the knot in 2008, and married in an intimate wedding ceremony. Today, they are considered one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting and most iconic couples.

READ NEXT: Why Is R. Kelly’s Brother Bruce In Jail?