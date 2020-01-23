Will Reid and JJ Get Together on ‘Criminal Minds’?

At the end of season 14 of Criminal Minds, fans were hit with a shocking revelation when JJ Jareau (A.J. Cook) confessed to Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Grey Gubler) that she’s loved him since the very beginning. That means she’s been in love with Reid for a long period of time, since the show has been on for fourteen seasons. Here’s the thing, though: JJ is married, so it’s unlikely she and Reid will end up together.

Criminal Minds took care of most of the fallout from the JJ and Reid situation in the first episode of the final season. JJ told Reid she was sorry for putting him in an awkward position when she told him how she felt, but she had to do something to get them out of the quite literally life-or-death situation they were in at the time.

JJ also said she still has feelings for her husband and loves her children, so she wouldn’t be leaving them to pursue a relationship with Reid romantically.

Will Reid Find Love?

Reid will find love at some point in season 15; TV Line reported that Reid will find himself getting invested with a “fairly significant love interest” in season 15. It could be that Reid will find a new woman, though.

Season 15, Episode four will see Reid meeting a new woman named Maxine. In the above teaser, you can see their first interaction. At almost halfway through the season, it’s possible that this is the woman that Reid will end up with.

In the episode, Reid wants to go into work at the BAU, but there’s no work to be done. He’s on the phone, practically begging to be able to come into work before being approached by a boy. The boy tells him that his haircut is weird for an adult and that he has a strange neck.

During the encounter with the boy, Reid is approached by a woman we later find out is named Maxine. She’s the boy’s aunt, and she’s not happy about a strange man talking to him. She pulls the boy away toward her car, which happens to be getting towed at that point.

The boy starts having a panic attack, so Reid tries to help them avoid the ticket, and when that doesn’t work, he shows the boy a magic trick involving a penny to distract him. Maxine seems impressed, and the clip ends soon after.

There is a chance that Reid will find love with Maxine, but there is still a small possibility that he will end up with JJ.

When Does the Series End?

Criminal Minds 15×04 Sneak Peek Clip 1 "Saturday"Don't forget to give us a thumbs up and a comment to help us bring you more content in future. Don't forget to subscribe to get all of the latest promos. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/STVsubscribe What are you looking forward to the most this episode? Let us know in the comments below? Website: http://www.spoilertv.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/spoilertv Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpoilerTV/ Instagram: http://instagram.com/spoilertvphotos Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/spoilertv #Spoilers #tvpromos #CriminalMinds 2020-01-21T19:10:27.000Z

The last season of Criminal Minds, season 15, will air 10 episodes this season. We’re on episode 4, so there are only 6 episodes left before the end of the series to have all the characters wrap up their arcs.

The season finale will be a two-hour event on Wednesday, February 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The series finale is titled “And in the End…”

It’s possible that some main characters from the past seasons will return, and it’s confirmed that Jane Lynch (Reid’s mother) will be back this season. When filming the final season, writers and producers were hopeful they could get other past BAU members back for an episode or two.

Tune in to Criminal Minds tonight at 9 p.m. EST to meet Maxine for yourself.

READ NEXT: Is Maxine Dr. Reid’s New Girlfriend on ‘Criminal Minds’?