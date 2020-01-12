Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: Officially Back Together At Birthday Dinner

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are officially giving their relationship another shot after the couple was spotted arm in arm attending the supermodel mother’s Yolanda Hadid’s intimate birthday dinner on Saturday night.

In photographs obtained by The Daily Mail, both Gigi and Zayn walked into the swanky Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City, where they were joined by the model’s sister Bella, brother Anwar and his girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa. The Hadid sisters’ agent, IGM senior director Luiz Mattos, was also at the dinner.

Everyone in attendance shared snippets on their respective social media handles of the special birthday party for Yolanda, who celebrated her 56th birthday with a custom-made menu and candlelit dinner. Dua wrote to Yolanda, “Happy Birthday to this superwoman!” on her Instagram live story, while Bella shared a photo of her mother blowing out the candles on her cake.

In the picture, Gigi, 24, is seen wearing the exact same green pants suit she was photographed wearing while entering the restaurant with Zayn. The couple first sparked rumors that they were dating again after Gigi shared a photo on Instagram of a chicken dish she cooked using Zayn’s mother’s recipe and tagged her in the photo.

It’s one thing to attend the same event and be photographed together, but when both Zayn and Gigi are hanging out with each other’s families, and happily smiling for cameras while walking arm in arm, it’s clear that they’re giving love a second shot.

Zayn’s Birthday Is One Day After Yolanda Hadid’s On January 12

While Zayn and Gigi were celebrating Yolanda’s birthday on Saturday night when the clock strikes midnight they’ll be ringing in the “Pillow Talk” singer’s 27th birthday. Perhaps, this will be when they take their reunion public on their respective social channels.

While Zayn has not been publically linked to anyone recently, Hadid briefly dated reality TV star Tyler Cameron after things didn’t work out with Bachelorette Hannah Brown. However, after a two-month whirlwind romance, they broke up and went their separate ways.

The Full Timeline Of Gigi & Zayn’s Off & On Relationship

Gigi and Zayn were first linked together in November 2015, when they were spotted leaving Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after-party together, and were seen holding hand at dinner in Los Angeles a few days later, as reported by US Weekly.

In 2016, Hadid was featured in Zayn’s music video for his popular solo track, and in April of the year, that couple posed together for Vogue magazine and attended the Met Gala together. In August 2017, Zayn joined Gigi on a vacation with her mother, for which Yolanda shared a loving snapshot on Instagram.

However, after a couple’s Halloween costume, they both wore Spiderman inspired costumes, they called it quits in March 2018.

Between April and Septer 2018, Gigi and Zayn were never quite fully broken-up but not exactly back together either. While things seemed to be moving in the right direction, in January 2019, E! News reported that things had cooled off.

Flash forward to November 2019, E! News reported that they had started talking again. A source told the outlet that Gigi “has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together. They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.”

