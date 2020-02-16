2020 American Rescue Dog Show Premiere Time & Channel

The 2020 American Rescue Dog Show premieres Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Hallmark. The show honors both purebred and mixbreed shelter pups, and aims to “shine the spotlight on rescue dogs” and highlight the importance of adopting. The show is pre-taped and takes place over two days, with the second half of the show airing Monday, February 17 at the same time (8/7c).

Unlike standard dog shows, which gives out awards based on breed traits, the American Dog Rescue show has the following fun, silly categories: Best in Senior Dogs, Best in Snoring, Best in Special Needs, Best in Talking, Best in Underbite, Best in Wiggling, Best in Belly Rubs, Best in Couch Potato, Best in Ears, and Best in Wrinkles.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show:

The First Ever Hallmark Rescue Dog Event Outperformed the Longest-Running Purebred Competition in History

American Rescue Dog Show Preview – Home & FamilyThe American Rescue Dog show shines the spotlight on rescue dogs across the country. Larissa shares a behind the scenes look at the show. Get more Home & Family here: http://www.hallmarkchannel.com/home-and-family 2020-02-12T00:16:45.000Z

The Hallmark description of the special, two-night event reads, “Rebecca Romijn and Rodney Peete host the third annual canine competition, the only one of its kind to shine the spotlight on rescue dogs. Mixed breeds and purebreds vie for top honors over the two- night event in adorable categories including Best in Snoring, Best in Special Needs, Best in Underbite and more, with the winners in each category facing off for the title of Best in Rescue.”

According to SF Gate, Hallmark decided to start the Rescue Dog competition three years ago in order to “shine a light on the urgent need for more adoptions around the country.” The first two-night event was such a success that it outperformed America’s longest-running purebred competition, so Hallmark decided to keep the tradition going, SF Gate reports.

Last year’s 2019 show included categories like Best in Short and Sweet, Best in Wiggle Butt and Best in Smile, among many similar categories to the 2020 show. Although they only pick one winner from each category, it’s obvious that every dog is a winner (always).

Check Out a Full List of the Nominees Below

We can’t wait for the American Rescue Dog Show to start! Say hello to some of this year’s competitors with host @LarissaWohlTV & tweet using #BestInRescue tonight & tomorrow at 8pm/7c! #AdoptionEverAfter #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/lWVPj02VMY — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 16, 2020

There are 72 nominees for the 2020 Rescue Dog Show. You can see a full list of the contenders below, and read more about each of the adorable nominees on Hallmark’s website by clicking here. Otherwise you can click on each of the doggos’ names below to read their full bios.

Best in Belly Rubs:

Best in Couch Potato:

Best in Ears:

Best in Senior:

Best in Snoring:

Best in Special Needs:

Best in Talking:

Best in Underbite:

Best in Wiggling:

Best in Wrinkles:

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 to catch the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show on Hallmark. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

