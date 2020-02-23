90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Cast Spoilers & Couples

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The official TLC description for the new season of Before the 90 Days reads, “Follow couples who have an existing relationship online, but haven’t met in person. We’ll experience their journey as they travel to the other’s foreign country for the first time in an attempt to establish an in-person relationship and start the K-1 visa process.”

This season will feature seven new couples and one returning, fan-favorite pair: Ed and Rosemarie, Yolanda and Williams, Avery and Ash, Geoffrey and Varya, Lisa and Usman Stephanie and Erika, and David and Lana. Darcey and Tom will also feature on the new season with the hopes of repairing their fractured relationship and seeing if they can build a future together.

New episodes of Before the 90 Days will air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST following the Season 4 premiere. Here’s what you need to know about the new couples this season: (Warning: some light spoilers ahead! If you don’t want to know more about the cast of Season 4, then stop reading now!)

Ed (California) & Rosemarie (Philippines)

“Big” Ed, 54, hasn’t been in a relationship for 28 years following a sticky split with his ex-wife. All of that changed when he met his long-distance girlfriend Rosemarie, 23, on social media; the two connected through Facebook, started talking and quickly fell in love, and despite the 31-year age gap, Ed is ready to fly to the Philippines and propose to Rose. Although Rose and Ed frequently Skype one another, Ed hasn’t been completely honest with Rose about his height … the reality star stands at 4’11” tall, but he told Rose that he is the same height as her – 5’3″. Ed is also having issues with his daughter, who doesn’t approve of their relationship or the fact that her father is dating somebody six years younger than she is, so the reality star has a rocky, uncertain road ahead of him this season.

Yolanda (Las Vegas) & Williams (England)

Yolanda, 51, connected with Williams, 41, through social media. After Yolanda’s husband of 30 years passed away, the reality star decided to make a change – she lost over 150 pounds and started living a healthier lifestyle. After sharing her weight loss journey and transformation online, Williams reached out to her on Instagram, (or “slid into [her] DMs,” as Yolanda puts it), and the two have been together for seven months. Although Yolanda believes Williams is her soulmate, she has never video-chatted with her English beau; every time she’s tried, he claims his camera is broken, which has Yolanda’s daughter worried that Williams is catfishing her mom. Yolanda is about to take a trip to England to meet Williams in person, but will she be meeting the handsome British man she believes she’s been talking to, or somebody else?

Avery (Washington) & Ash (Australia)

Avery, 32, a single mother of two, met Ash, 29, on Instagram nine months ago, and the two had an instant connection. Avery is planning a trip to meet her long distance hunk in person, but her friends and family have some reservations about her relationship with the Australian native. Ash, who is a relationship coach, works closely with single women to help them find their soulmates, and Avery isn’t comfortable with the amount of time he spends with these women, which has already led to several breakups in the short time they’ve been together. Will Avery be able to overcome her trust issues with Ash, or will her trip to Australia lead to a fourth (and final) breakup?

Geoffrey (Tennessee) & Varya (Russia)

41-year-old Geoffrey, a proud Tennessean and divorced father of four, met his beautiful Russian girlfriend Varya, 30, through an international dating site. The two had an immediate connection and quickly fell in love; Geoffrey is now planning a trip to Russia to meet Varya in person, with the intention of proposing. However, shortly after he and his second wife divorced, he suffered the tragic loss of his 1-year-old son Kazhem. Now, his friends and family are worried he might be rushing things with Varya in order to fill the void that was left after Geoffrey lost his son. Geoffrey also has a dark past that he has yet to reveal to Varya, so the reality star has a lot of obstacles to overcome before he and his Russian girlfriend can find their “happily ever after.”

Lisa (Pennsylvania) & Usman (Nigeria)

Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice worker from Pennsylvania, connected with Usman, a 30-year-old Nigerian entertainer and musician, through social media. Although the two were immediately smitten with one another, Usman, who often goes by his stage name “SojaBoy,” has hundreds of female fans who frequently message him, which doesn’t sit well with his American beau. Lisa regularly confronts the women who leave heart emojis and comments on his Instagram page, which has put a deep strain on her relationship with Usman. On top of Lisa’s trust issues, the two are dealing with some backlash from Usman’s mother, who won’t give her blessing for the two to get married. Will Lisa learn to trust Usman and find a way to win over his mother, or will she be heading back to the U.S. alone?

Stephanie (New York) & Erika (Australia)

Stephanie, 29, and Erika, 24, are the first same-sex couple to ever appear on the 90 Day franchise. As with most of the Season 4 couples, Stephanie and Erika met through social media, and although their relationship started as just friends, the reality stars, who both identify as bisexual, quickly fell in love after breaking up with their respective partners. Stephanie is now heading to Australia to meet Erika in person, but she is facing a series of obstacles that might hinder her quest for love; Stephanie has yet to reveal her sexual orientation (or Erika) to her family, and the social media influencer also has a rare bone marrow disorder called aplastic anemia, which could be deadly if she gets even a common cold during her trip to Australia. According to promos, the two will also be facing a plethora of trust issues this season as a clip shows Stephanie shouting at Erika about an ex, so their love story will have plenty of ups and downs in the coming weeks.

David (Nevada) & Lana (Ukraine)

David, a 60-year-old computer programmer, and Lana, 27, have a very Caesar-and-Maria-like storyline this season. David met Lana through a Ukrainian dating website after a series of failed relationships led him to search for love abroad. The two quickly fell in love and have now been together for seven years, although their relationship has been strictly long-distance. The Nevada native has tried to meet Lana in person three different times, but each trip fell through, with Lana having a different excuse every time (she stood him up once, her brother died the second time, and she had a medical issue the third). David has spent upwards of $100,000 on the Slavic beauty over the course of their relationship, and he is heading back to Ukraine one last time; however, if Lana stands him up again, David swore he would cut her off financially, for good.

Darcey (Connecticut) & Tom (England)

Fans should already be familiar with Darcey and Tom, who appeared on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. The reality couple faced many ups and downs throughout their time on the show, and they ended the season on very uncertain terms. Now, Darcey is back for another shot at love while she and Tom attempt to work out the problems in their relationship, which included some trust issues, an overly-emotional Darcey, and an English “James Bond” who just couldn’t tell his girlfriend he loved her. Will Darcey and Tom finally get on the same page with their relationship, or will Darcey be left heartbroken and alone once again?

