When Does 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premieres this Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The new season promises more drama than ever before, and features the most diverse collection of couples yet, including the franchise’s first ever same-sex relationship.

The couples featured on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days include seven new pairs and one returning, fan-favorite couple. Darcey and Tom will be back this season, so fans will get to watch as their relationship unfolds further, and either ends in a “happily ever after” for the reality stars, or even more heartbreak for Darcey. Check out the couples, their ages and locations below:

Stephanie, 29 (New York) and Erika, 24 (Australia)

Geoffrey, 41 (Tennessee) and Varya, 30 (Russia)

Avery, 32 (Washington) and Ash, 38 (Australia)

Lisa, 52 (Pennsylvania) and Usman 30 (Nigeria)

Ed, 54 (California) and Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

David, 60 (Nevada) and Lana, 27 (Ukraine)

Yolanda, 51 (Las Vegas) and Williams, 41 (England)

Darcey, 45, (Connecticut) and Tom, 39, (England)

Here’s what we know about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days:

New Episodes Premiere Sunday Nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC

The TLC description for the premiere episode, titled “Love Can’t Wait,” reads, “Ed, Avery, Geoffrey, Lisa, Stephanie, Yolanda, and David are on a mission to meet their overseas soulmates in person for the very first time. Nothing can stop them from seeing if their dreams of love can become a reality, and Darcey returns for some answers.” (airs February 23, 2020)

The synopsis for Episode 2, titled “Great Expectations,” reads, “Darcey decodes mixed messages from Tom. Ed packs gifts for his queen. Yolanda has a confusing conversation with Williams. Geoffrey begins his journey to Russia. Avery seeks her parents approval, and Lisa’s friends are concerned for her safety.” (airs March 1, 2020)

For those who are new to the series, the official TLC description of Before the 90 Days reads, “Follow couples who have an existing relationship online, but haven’t met in person. We’ll experience their journey as they travel to the other’s foreign country for the first time in an attempt to establish an in-person relationship and start the K-1 visa process.”

Cast Member Geoffrey Paschel Has Been Accused of Abuse By Two of His Ex-Wives

There has already been some controversy involving a few of the new cast members of Season 4. According to Starcasm, Geoffrey Paschel has a disturbing criminal history, involving charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and more. The outlet reports that Geoffrey has also been accused of abuse by two of his ex-wives, as well as a number of other serious criminal charges. You can read more about his charges here.

Heavy will be reporting extensively on Geoffrey’s alleged criminal history as the new season draws nearer; we will also cover the backgrounds, exes, criminal charges, and controversies involving any and all of the other cast members of the new season, so stay tuned for more coverage in the coming week.

Tune in Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch the Season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage and reality TV news!

