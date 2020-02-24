90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Premiere Live Recap & Spoilers

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premieres tonight, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The synopsis for the premiere episode, titled “Love Can’t Wait,” reads, “Ed, Avery, Geoffrey, Lisa, Stephanie, Yolanda, and David are on a mission to meet their overseas soulmates in person for the very first time. Nothing can stop them from seeing if their dreams of love can become a reality, and Darcey returns for some answers.”

(WARNING! MAJOR 90 Day Fiancé SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

The couples featured on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days include seven new couples and one returning, fan-favorite pair; Darcey and Tom will be returning this season alongside the franchise’s first ever same-sex couple, Stephanie and Erika. The other couples include: Ed and Rosemarie, Yolanda and Williams, Avery and Ash, Geoffrey and Varya, Lisa and Usman and David and Lana.

This article will explore tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s Season 4 premiere of Before the 90 Days. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.

We will update this story as soon as the episode airs, so stayed tuned and thanks for reading! The episode premieres at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, check out this author’s page for more weekly 90 Day coverage, including cast updates, weekly spoilers and “Couples Still Together” predictions. Keep in mind that this article will be written in real time, so please excuse the casual tone and any minor mistakes that might be made initially. I will go back through and edit the article as soon as the episode ends. Enjoy, and thanks for reading!

The season premiere kicks off with Ed Brown, a 54-year-old professional photographer from San Diego. The scene opens with Ed snapping photos of a model while he tells the cameras about his life. He notes that he gave himself the name “Big Ed,” which is ironic because he is only 4’11” tall, but he says the nickname helps him feel more confident about his height.

He talks about his dog Teddy and discusses his ex-wife. He says he was married for two years and the marriage fell apart because he wasn’t faithful, but he got his “beautiful” daughter Tiffany out of the marriage.

Ed notes that after his divorce, he didn’t believe he would find love again, and he decided to focus on his daughter and his dog for the next 28 years. However, when he met Rosemarie, he says “everything changed.”

The reality star met Rose through social media, and the two have been together for about three months. He says she has the most “amazing, deep brown eyes” and he admits he’s in love with her. “Talking to Rose has become the best part of my day, so I asked her to be my girlfriend,” Ed tells the cameras. “Her response was ‘sure, I’ll be your queen, and you can be my king!'”

