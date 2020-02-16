90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Couples Tell All Date, Time & Channel

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. Part 2 of the finale will air tomorrow, February 17 at the same time. The Tell All special features each of the Season 7 couples gathering together to discuss their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and to see where they are with their relationships today.

The description for Part 1 of the two-part finale reads, “The couples of 90 Day Fiancé meet for the first time in a dramatic Tell All showdown in New York City. Host Shaun Robinson gets answers to your burning questions as shocking reveals and juicy details are uncovered from this season.”

Here’s what we know about the Season 7 “Couples Tell All” finale (Warning: some light spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up!):

There Will Be Plenty of Drama to Unpack During Tonight’s Finale Episode

Time to get some answers! 🗣Don't miss part one of the #90DayFiance tell-all Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/Mjbsblyzbw — TLC Network (@TLC) February 15, 2020

TLC has not released many promos for the Tell All special just yet, but one short, 15-second clip promises some drama during tonight’s finale. The clip above sees host Shaun Robinson ask Natalie if she loves Mike, and the Ukrainian native shrugs her shoulders and (once again) doesn’t answer the question. Angela can also be seen asking Mike “what did you do?” and the reality star starts to stutter, “so this is what happened,” while all of his Season 7 co-stars looked shocked and shout “what?!”

Another clip sees an angry Robert telling Robinson that “this story goes really deep and it’s dark,” so there will likely be some issues involving Robert and Anny, and most likely Robert’s son Bryson’s grandmother, porn star Diamond Foxxx (aka Stephanie Woodcock).

Robinson adds that “this is a first in 90 Day history,” although it’s unclear at this time what she’s referencing, so fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST to catch the first half of the finale and see how everything unfolds with the Season 7 couples.

Michael’s Ex-Wife Sarah Discusses Their Split, Robert Confronts Tania on Why She Married Syngin & Mursel & Anna Have Another Big Secret

Natalie Has No Regrets | 90 Day FiancéMike's call to Natalie leaves some unanswered questions. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-02-09T20:37:21.000Z

The “next on” promo from last week’s final episode of the series also shows Robert confronting Tania on why she married Syngin if she doesn’t believe he is her “soulmate,” and she answers “you have a different meaning of soulmate.” Syngin also mentions that he became very depressed at one point and was thinking of suicide, so his and Tania’s issues will definitely be explored at length during tonight’s episode.

Michael’s ex-wife Sarah also joins the cast on stage, and Robinson asks her why she and Michael got divorced. Sarah responds, “I’ll let Michael answer that,” and the network hints that there might have been some infidelity involved. Anna and Mursel appear to have another secret that they are hiding from Mursel’s religious family, while Juliana breaks down crying over “horrible things” her friends and family have said to her since she relocated to the U.S. Natalie also notes that she “could not move to America to a man who can do what he did,” so it looks like there will be plenty of drama in store for viewers tonight and tomorrow.

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC to catch the Season 7 "Couples Tell All" finale of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the reality couples.

