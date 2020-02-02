Is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ on TV Tonight, 2/2/2020? When is the Next New Episode?

TLC will not be airing a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé tonight, February 2, 2020, likely due to Super Bowl LIV airing at 6:30 p.m. on Fox. Instead, fans will get a series of rerun episodes of Doctor Pimple Popper. The next new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Season 7 Episode 13, will air next Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. EST, according to the schedule.

The description for Episode 13, titled “Can I Get a Witness,” reads, “Blake and Jasmin, Anna and Mursel, Robert and Anny and Tania and Syngin are out of time and must wed. Angela and Michael have a setback. Mike’s call to Natalie leaves some unanswered questions. Michael talks to his ex-wife Sarah about the prenup decision.”

Here’s what we know about the next new episode of 90 Day Fiancé and the remaining Season 7 schedule:

Next Week’s Episode Promises Plenty of Drama as the Season Draws to a Close

Next week’s episode promises some extra drama, considering four of the couples have reached the end of their 90 days and will have to decide if they are ready to tie the knot or send the foreign partner packing. The promo from last week’s episode shows Anna and her children waiting for Mursel to return to the U.S., while also worrying about how close they are cutting it to the deadline.

It also looks like Robert might get some cold feet during his wedding ceremony to Anny, while Michael discusses why he chose to forgo the prenuptial agreement with Juliana and Blake’s mom worries about Jasmin’s work ethic. Meanwhile, Angela frets over who she can get to fly to Nigeria to act as a witness to hers and Michael’s nuptials, and Mike and Natalie have yet another uncomfortable, cringe-worthy conversation about whether or not Natalie loves him.

Last week’s episode featured some beautiful scenes, including a few lovely weddings and a reconciliation between Anna and Mursel. However, there was also plenty of drama, including an intense conversation between Stephanie Woodcock (aka Diamond Foxxx, Bryson’s porn star grandmother) and Anny. When Woodcock offered to buy Anny a ticket back to the Dominican Republic, the reality star was less than thrilled, so we expect there to be some fallout from that incident during next week’s episode as well.

A New Season of Before the 90 Days Airs on February 23

There is little else known about the rest of Season 7 at this time; TLC has yet to release a description for Episode 14, which should air on February 16. The last few seasons of the show only featured 13 episodes respectively, so we expect the Season 7 “Couples Tell All” special will air that night, considering a new season of the franchise begins the following week.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will return with an all-new 4th season on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST, and promises even more drama than the last three seasons combined. The new season will also feature the most diverse collection of couples yet, including the franchise’s first ever same-sex couple.

The new couples include:

Stephanie, 29 (Yonkers, NY) and Erika, 24 (Australia)

Ed, 54 (San Diego, Calif.) and Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Geoffrey, 41 (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Varya, 30 (Russia)

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Wash.) and Ash, 38 (Australia)

Lisa, 52 (York, Pa.) and Usman “SojaBoy,” 30 (Nigeria)

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Lana, 27 (Ukraine)

Darcey, 45 (Middletown, Conn.) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)

