’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Anna Instagrams Family Pictures with Mursel, But Joey & Gino Are Missing

90 Day Fiancé star Anna Campisi is thrilled she married her Turkish love, Mursel Mistanoglu, but not everyone in her family shares the same excitement. After their wedding aired on TLC Sunday, she was eager to post pictures of her nuptials to Instagram, but there was one person noticeably missing from her wedding bliss—her eldest son, Joey and middle son, Gino.

“I’m finally able to post!” she wrote on Monday. “@darbslj3 thank you for taking beautiful photos!!”

Mursel doesn’t speak much English, and Anna wanted fans to know there was an interpreter present and that he understood everything the officiant was saying. “Just in case anyone is curious…there was an interpreter during the ceremony. Mursel knew exactly what he was getting into…TLC edited that out of the ceremony.”

Joey Doesn’t Approve of Mursel

Those who saw Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé won’t be surprised by this. Joey and her mother said they wouldn’t attend the backyard night wedding because they didn’t support the union. But what is noticeable is that in the new pictures Anna shared after the wedding, Joey and Gino aren’t in any of those either. Anticipating eagle-eyed fans would pick up on this, Anna mentioned that Joey and Gino simply don’t like taking pictures. Leo, however, is pictured cuddling up to Mursel on the couch.

“Some cuteness I couldn’t post…Joey and Gino aren’t in a lot of photos, because they don’t want to get photos taken much. It isn’t for any other reason. #90dayfiance,” she wrote.

During Sunday’s episode, Leo, the youngest was the most supportive of the union. He asked to walk his mother down the aisle and was also excited to eat the wedding cake. In a show stopping moment, Leo asked for everyone’s attention and gave a speech. He even raised his glass at the end of it.

Anna & Mursel Briefly Broke Up

Originally, Mursel broke up with Anna because his parents didn’t approve of their marriage. She has three children from another relationship, and when he told them about Anna being a mother-of-three, they would not give him their blessing. Mursel later said that his mother had a change of heart and he still loved Anna, so with his K-1 visa reissued, he headed back to Nebraska last-minute to say, “I do,” with only hours left on the visa.

While they’re happy now, getting to the altar wasn’t an easy journey for Anna and Mursel. They briefly split after Anna gave him an ultimatum and forced Mursel to tell his parents about her sons. “I want marriage but my family [is] very bad,” Mursel told Anna after he broke off the wedding. “I love you, Anna. You are so mad at me. I am suffering too.” In a confessional he added, “She has no hope. I was devastated.”

“I’m just really angry over this whole situation. I really thought he would have picked me over his family and he’s not doing that. He keeps telling me that he loves me and he’s sorry, but he can’t man up and prove it,” she said in a confessional about the breakup.

READ NEXT: Which ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together?