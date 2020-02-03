AGT Champions Season 2 Finale Date & Time 2020

With only two episodes of America’s Got Talent: The Champions left before the 2020 victor is crowned, the semifinals of AGT Champions air on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC. The following week, on Monday, February 10 at 8/7c, the America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2 finale is scheduled to air on the network in the spinoff’s usual 8/7c timeslot.

According to NBC’s primetime schedule, the finale episode will air for two hours, ending at 10/9c. It will be followed by a new episode of Manifest season 2. The description for the finale episode reads ”

The Season’s 4 Golden Buzzer Acts Will Compete in the Finale

Although there are a total of 10 spots for finalists in the season 2 AGT Champions finale, 4 of those spots were claimed in the quarterfinals by the judges’ four Golden Buzzer selections. The four Golden Buzzer acts who will compete in the finale, without having to first perform in the semifinals round, are Angelina Jordan, V. Unbeatable, Silhouettes, and Boogie Storm. Jordan was Heidi Klum’s golden buzzer pick, while Simon Cowell chose Boogie Storm, Howie Mandel picked V. Unbeatable, and new judge Alesha Dixon made Silhouettes her selection.

According to NBC, “The first four episodes will each showcase 10 acts, with three acts from each week moving on to the Semifinals and one receiving a Golden Buzzer to advance straight to the Finals. The Semifinals will cut those 12 acts in half, and the six that continue will compete against the four Golden Buzzer recipients for the ultimate title of World Champion!” While during regular seasons of America’s Got Talent, at-home viewers determine who makes it through each week and, ultimately, who the champion is at the end of the season, NBC explains that for AGT Champions, “voting is not open to the public. Advancing talent from each round is determined by the judge panel (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel) along with a select group of ‘superfans.'”

The Other 6 Finalists Will Be Chosen at the End of the Semifinals Episode

The top acts in the world fight for their spot at the top TONIGHT 8/7c on #AGTChampions! 👊 pic.twitter.com/cyur5IyIZC — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 3, 2020

The official episode synopsis for the semifinals teases that “Twelve finalists perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; six of these renowned acts will move on to the finals, five will be voted through by a panel of superfans and one will be the judges’ choice.”

The 12 semifinalists competing during the February 3 episode are Duo Transcend, Dania Diaz, Hans, Marc Spelmann, Marcelito Pomoy, Ryan Neimiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Duo Destiny, Alexa Lauenburger, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, JJ Pantano, and Strauss Serpent. Since Ryan Neimiller and Tyler Butler-Figueroa competed in season 14 of America’s Got Talent 2019, look for the AGT superfans to rally behind at least one of them during the semifinals, especially since both acts captured the hearts of America with their talent and personal journeys.

At the conclusion of last season, the first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, close-up magician Shin Lim was the first winner of AGT Champions; he also won season 13 of America’s Got Talent.

