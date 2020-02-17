AGT Champions 2020 Finale Time & Channel

The finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 is finally here, and fans will learn which of the 10 finalist acts was crowned the winner of season 2. The final results episode of AGT Champions airs on Monday, February 17 at 8/7c on NBC. The episode runs two hours long.

The official synopsis for “The Champions Results Finale” reads “In the finale, the ultimate champion is crowned in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; special guests take the stage with the finalists for memorable performances.” The 10 finalists up for the title of “AGT Champion” are Alexa Lauenberger, Angelina Jordan, V. Unbeatable, Hans, Silhouettes, Boogie Storm, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Duo Transcend, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and Marcelito Pomoy.

According to NBC’s primetime schedule, the season finale will be immediately followed by a new episode of Manifest at 10pm.

Before the season 2 finale airs on NBC, here’s what you should know about the episode:

The Finale Features Performances From Travis Barker, Kodi Lee, & More

Although the 10 finalists gave their final official performances in the previous episode, the results episode will still include acts from the 10 finale contenders. While the finale acts will not be judged, they are still worth tuning in for, since they will involve special appearances from music heavyweights and past AGT victors.

According to TV Insider, the guest performances anticipated for the finale are Travis Barker with V. Unbeatable, Lindsey Stirling with the Silhouettes, and Kseniya Simonova with Angelina Jordan and Tyler Butler-Figueroa. KISS, Kodi Lee, Shin Lim and Colin Cloud, and Modern Circus Mega Mix are also expected to perform on the AGT stage. Kodi Lee was the 2019 season 14 winner of America’s Got Talent; an early release preview clip on Youtube reveals that he sang “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles for the finale results episode.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Is Expected to Return for Season 15 in Summer 2020

According to TV Line, America’s Got Talent season 15 should be starting production in March 2020, shortly after the season 2 AGT Champions finale airs. Season 14 of AGT premiered at the end of May 2019 and ran through September; season 15 is anticipated to follow a similar timeline for Summer 2020.

Following the firing of Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union after just one season of judging for season 14, it is unclear who the season 15 celebrity judges will be; Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are expected to return.

TMZ reported in December 2019 that Sofia Vegara met with NBC and AGT producers about potentially filling one of the vacant judges positions, but a formal announcement about her addition to the cast has not been announced. The gossip site notes that the meeting was about a number of projects, and not scheduled to talk about AGT exclusively.

The return of Heidi Klum to the judges’ panel for America’s Got Talent: The Champions could mean that the model is back for good and will stay with her fellow judges for AGT season 15. Similarly, it would make sense for new judge Alesha Dixon to continuing the momentum from her time as a judge for AGT Champions by remaining on the panel for season 15.

