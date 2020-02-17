How to Watch ‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Finale Online

The America’s Got Talent: The Champions finale airs on Monday, February 17 at 8/7c on NBC.

‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Finale Preview

The season 2 finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions reveals the final results of last week’s finals performances. The official synopsis for the season finale teases “In the finale, the ultimate champion is crowned in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; special guests take the stage with the finalists for memorable performances.”

The 10 finalists hoping to hear their name called at the end of the finale are V. Unbeatable, Angelina Jordan, Hans, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Duo Transcend, Boogie Storm, Silhouettes, Alexa Lauenberger, and Marcelito Pomoy.

Although the performances judges on by the superfans to determine who will be crowned “AGT Champion” aired during last week’s finals episode, the 10 finalists will take the stage one more time for special performances ahead of the results announcement. According to TV Insider, the guest performances anticipated for the finale are Travis Barker with V. Unbeatable, Lindsey Stirling with the Silhouettes, and Kseniya Simonova with Angelina Jordan and Tyler Butler-Figueroa. KISS, Kodi Lee, Shin Lim, Colin Cloud, and Modern Circus Mega Mix are also expected to perform on the AGT stage.

Ahead of the season finale, a few "early release" videos were uploaded to America's Got Talent YouTube channel, including V. Unbeatable's performance with Blink 182's Travis Barker.

Ahead of the season finale, a few “early release” videos were uploaded to America’s Got Talent YouTube channel, including V. Unbeatable’s performance with Blink 182’s Travis Barker. Near the top of the performance, one of the V. Unbeatable members launches in a front flip over Barker as he plays drums on a raised platform, and is caught by his team members on the stage.

Another preview video shows Kodi Lee, who won 2019's season 14 of America's Got Talent with his incredible singing and piano talents, performing "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles.

Another preview video shows Kodi Lee, who won 2019’s season 14 of America’s Got Talent with his incredible singing and piano talents, performing “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles. The performance will no doubt be a highlight of the season 2 finale, as AGT fans around the world fell in love with Lee’s skills and inspiring story throughout his time competing on the reality talent show.

It is important to note that America’s Got Talent: The Champions is not a live show; the season in its entirety was prerecorded. This means that the contestants and judges already know who won season 2 of the all-star show. The winner was determined by a select panel of superfans across America’s 50 states.

According to TV Line, production for season 15 of America’s Got Talent is scheduled to begin in March 2020, weeks after the AGT Champions season’s conclusion; the season 15 America’s Got Talent premiere is expected for summer 2020.

