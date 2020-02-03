Who Is Performing on AGT Champions Season 2 Semi-Finals Tonight?

America’s Got Talent: The Champions semifinals air on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC.

The 12 semifinalists competing during the episode are Duo Transcend, Dania Diaz, Hans, Marc Spelmann, Marcelito Pomoy, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Duo Destiny, Alexa Lauenburger, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, JJ Pantano, and Strauss Serpent. 6 will advance to the finale, joining the season’s 4 golden buzzer acts; the other 6 acts will be eliminated from the competition.

Before you watch them perform, here’s what you need to know about the 2020 AGT Champions semifinalists:

Duo Transcend

In the quarterfinals, Duo Transcend combined aerial dance with rollerskating for a truly awe-inducing performance to “The Greatest Show” from the movie The Greatest Showman.

Dania Diaz

Close-up magician Dania Diaz combines uses personal storytelling in her acts, offering her own unique twist on close-up magic. Last year’s AGT Champions winner was close-up magician Shin Lim – will Diaz follow in his footsteps?

Hans

Hans the accordion cabaret superstar was sent through to the semifinals by the judges at the end of the season 2 premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Judge Heidi Klum teased on Instagram that one of the semifinals acts ends with pink confetti streamers – we feel pretty confident in guessing that the confetti is part of Hans’s act.

Marc Spelmann

Magician Marc Spelmann competed on seasons 12 and 13 of Britain’s Got Talent. He was a runner-up on season 13, competing anonymously as “X” until the end of the show.

Marcelito Pomoy

Ahead of the semifinals, America’s Got Talent revealed on YouTube that singer Marcelito Pomoy performed Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partiró” for his semifinals act.

Ryan Neimiller

Although he didn’t win, Niemiller was a fan and judge favorite on season 14 of America’s Got Talent, and the judges agreed that he was deserving of a successful acting career because of his talent for humor.

As a semifinalist on AGT Champions, Niemiller is back for another shot at victory, and to share more jokes with the AGT fans watching at home.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Tyler Butler-Figueroa was a finalist on season 14 of America’s Got Talent, and the young violinist continues to capture the hearts of AGT fans as an AGT Champions semifinalist.

Duo Destiny

Kinga Grzeskow and Goncalo Roque partnered to create the gymnastic team “Duo Destiny” back in 2015. Three years later, they went on to win “Poland’s Got Talent” in 2018.

Their quarterfinals performance had everyone in the audience on the edge of their seats as they executed their sexy aerial act while blindfolded.

Alexa Lauenberger

After winning “Das Talent” in Germany, Alexa Lauenberger was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent. While she was not voted through to the semifinals by the superfans, the judges did choose unanimously to advance her and her dogs to the next phase of the competition.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

The dance group Sandou Trio Russian Bar originally competed on AGT season 6. They’ve since performed worldwide, and you might recognize them from their appearance in The Greatest Showman.

JJ Pantano

JJ Pantano is a 7-year-old comedian from Melbourne, Australia; he was a finalist on Australia’s Got Talent. Pantano earned the final spot in the AGT Champions season 2 semifinals when Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell voted him as their judges’ save selection.

Strauss Serpent

Strauss Serpent is a 23-year-old dancer and contortionist who won Africa’s Got Talent in 2018. His quarterfinals routine looked physically impossible, but he executed the impressive act and won over the superfan voters.

