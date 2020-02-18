AGT Champions’ 2020: The Season 2 Golden Buzzer Winners

AGT: The Champions season 2 finale airs Monday, February 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon, can send their favorite contestants to the next round via The Golden Buzzer.

The golden buzzer in AGT: The Champions automatically puts the contestant in the finals show (the golden buzzer in the summer edition of AGT sends the act to the semifinals live shows). Each judge gets to select one act for The Golden Buzzer.

Here are all the Champions acts of 2020 that earned The Golden Buzzer in season 2:

Who Received A Golden Buzzer In Season 2 of AGT: Champions?

Howie gave V. Unbeatable the Golden Buzzer on January 20. The dance crew from India received the GOLDEN BUZZER from Howie Mandel! V.Unbeatable takes their performance to new heights while performing to "Dhoom Machale Dhoom" by Aditi Singh Sharma.

Angelina received the Golden Buzzer on January 6. The 13-year-old singer, who won Norway’s Got Talent season 6 when she was seven, performed Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Heidi gave the vocalist the golden buzzer.

Boogie Storm received the Golden Buzzer from Simon on January 13. Howie disagreed but Simon pressed The Golden Buzzer anyway.

Howie gave V. Unbeatable the Golden Buzzer on January 20. Last September, this dance crew was close to taking home the America’s Got Talent title. Now, they are on top after executing a flawless routine for the first round of Champions.

Alesha gave the Silhouettes the Golden Buzzer on January 27. Their story about having a dog in your life made Alesha become emotional, and she said she couldn’t stop thinking about all her pets. She gave them The Golden Buzzer.

The AGT: The Champions season 2 finale runs for two hours tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC. While 40 acts started off this competition, it came down to four receiving the Golden Buzzers and six surviving last week’s semi-final.

How Were the AGT: Champions Winners Selected?

Simon gave Boogie Storm the Golden Buzzer on January 13. For the first time in AGT history, Simon Cowell STEALS the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel! Boogie Storm, a Star Wars dance group of Stormtroopers, breaks it down to "Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" by The Offspring and "BANG BANG" By Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.

The second season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” was taped so viewers won’t get to vote for the season 2 winner. That decision was left to the superfans, who were drawn from “AGT” viewers in all 50 states. But unlike last year, they weren’t the only ones who chose the finalists and eventual winner. The regular studio audiences helped the selection.

Four finalists won the popular vote during auditions: acrobatic Duo Transcend (in episode 1); singer Marcelito Pomoy (in episode 2); violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (in episode 3); and acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar (in episode 4). The remaining two relied on the judges save: singer Hans (in episode 1); and Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act (in episode 3).

In Champions 2, three acts in each preliminary episode advance to a semifinal round: two via the “AGT Superfans” vote. The acts that finished in 3rd, 4th and 5th place in the Superfans vote faced the Judges’ Choice for the final spot.

Semifinal: The twelve acts that advanced from each of the four Preliminary episodes perform again in the semifinal round. Six of the twelve will advance to the Final and join the four Golden Buzzer acts from the preliminary episodes: five from the Superfans vote and one from the Judges’ Choice.

Final: The top 10 perform one last time, and it is down to the Superfans vote only.

