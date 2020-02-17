‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Winner Predictions: Who Will Win Season 2?

America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 comes to an end with a climactic finale on Monday, February 17 at 8/7c on NBC. By the conclusion of the final episode, fans will know who was crowned the winner of AGT Champions season 2.

While we wait to find out who won, here are the 4 acts we predict to have the best chance at winning the all-star season:

Angelina Jordan

Angelina Jordan was AGT Champions season 2’s first golden buzzer recipient, which she earned from Heidi Klum during the season premiere. When Jordan was only 7 years old, she won Norway’s Got Talent; now, at the age of 13, she has a solid shot at taking home the “AGT Champion” title.

Before the 2020 premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Klum hinted about her golden buzzer pick to Entertainment Today. She said “How come this person is not a star already that we have not heard of this person yet again? I’m actually so honored and proud that I got to push my buzzer for this person and hopefully help them launch it or go to the next step.” Then, she added “I mean fingers and toes crossed that my golden buzzer is gonna win this thing. I know I’ve said it before, but this time mark my words – this is it.”

Marcelito Pomoy

While the “Got Talent” franchise has seen many talented singers throughout its seasons, Pomoy’s incredibly wide vocal range makes him a standout performer and frontrunner for the champion title. His ability to shift seamlessly from tenor to soprano vocal parts won him the title in Pilipinas Got Talent 2016.

After his finals performance of “Beauty and the Beast,” the audience was floored by his act but judge Simon Cowell remarked that he wished Pomoy would have chosen a less predictable finals song. Nevertheless, according to Gold Derby, 47% of participants in their “winners prediction” poll voted that they want to see Marcelito Pomoy take the prize.

Alexa Lauenberger

Alexa Lauenberger is another finalist who already holds a “Got Talent” winner title. She won Das Talent in Germany in 2017 and also competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019, so she has plenty of experience on the “Got Talent” stage (even if she’s only 11 years old). The judges deemed her act the best dog training act they’ve ever seen, and in a finale packed with dance and music contenders, her sweet and unique talent is likely to stand out for voters.

Whether or not she wins, we could certainly see Alexa and her adorably obedient dogs having a successful tour or even a residency in Las Vegas after the AGT Champions finale.

V. Unbeatable

AGT fans know that the franchise and its viewers love an act with a touching story and emotional journey, and V. Unbeatable certainly has one. The dance troupe is made up of members age 12-27 from Mumbai, and the “V” in their name is in honor of one of the group’s founders, Vikas, who passed away after an accident during one of the group’s rehearsals.

V. Unbeatable was sent straight to the finals when Howie Mandel pressed his golden buzzer for them in the quarterfinals phase of competition.

