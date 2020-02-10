AGT Champions 2020 Winner: We Won’t Find Out Who Won Tonight

Although the finals of America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 air tonight on Monday, February 10, fans will have to wait another week to learn who won season 2. The results episode, during which the winner will be crowned, airs on February 17.

The February 10 episode features final performances from the 10 season 2 finalist acts: Marcelito Pomoy, Angelina Jordan, Duo Transcend, Alexa Lauenberger, Hans, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, V. Unbeatable, Boogie Storm, and Silhouettes. The official synopsis teases that, in the episode, “America’s Superfans vote to determine who will be named the ultimate champion.” Nevertheless, the description for the following week’s episode, the true season 2 finale, indicates that “In the finale, the ultimate champion is crowned in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; special guests take the stage with the finalists for memorable performances.”

‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Season 2 Winner Predictions

We won’t know for sure who won AGT Champions 2020 until the February 17 results episode, but there are certainly a few stand-out frontrunners this season that seem poised to win the champion title. Here are the 4 acts we think stand the best chance at winning this year:

Angelina Jordan – Angelina Jordan was the season's first golden buzzer recipient, which she earned from Heidi Klum during the season premiere. She performed a stunning and original spin on "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John.

Angelina Jordan – Angelina Jordan was the season’s first golden buzzer recipient, which she earned from Heidi Klum during the season premiere. When she was only 7 years old, she won “Norway’s Got Talent;” now, at the age of 13, she has a solid shot at taking home the “AGT Champion” title.

Marcelito Pomoy – While the show has seen many talented singers throughout its seasons, Pomoy’s incredibly wide vocal range makes him a standout performer. His ability to shift seamlessly from tenor to soprano vocal parts won him the title in “Pilipinas Got Talent” 2016.

Alexa Lauenberger – Alexa Lauenberger is another finalist who already holds a “Got Talent” winner title. She won “Das Talent” in Germany in 2017, and also competed on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2019, so she has plenty of experience on the Got Talent stage (even if she’s only 11 years old). The judges deemed her act the best dog training act they’ve ever seen, and in a finals packed with dance and music acts, her sweet and unique talent is likely to standout for voters.

V. Unbeatable – AGT fans know that the franchise and its viewers love an act with a touching story and emotional journey, and V. Unbeatable certainly has one. The dance troupe is made up of members age 12-27 from Mumbai, and the “V” in their name is in honor of one of the group’s founders, Vikas, who passed away after an accident during one of the group’s rehearsals.

The ‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Winner Was Chosen by a Committee of Superfans

While viewers have to wait until February 17 to find out who won season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, a winner has already been chosen. Unlike regular America’s Got Talent seasons, which air live and enable at-home viewers to vote for their favorites all the way through the finale, AGT Champions seasons are pre-recorded, making live voting impossible. This means that the contestants, judges, and in-studio audience members already know who the victor is because the episode was taped in advance of its air date.

The 2020 AGT Champions winner was voted on by a group of “superfans” chosen from across America’s 50 states; throughout the season, the judge’s panel also had a say in which acts advanced and which were eliminated.

