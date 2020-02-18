Who Won ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 2020 Tonight?

America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 finale aired on Monday, February 17, and fans of the “Got Talent” franchise finally learned which of the final 10 acts was crowned the season 2 winner. BEWARE OF MAJOR SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW.

The 2020 winner of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is…

… V. UNBEATABLE!

V. Unbeatable is originally from Mumbai, India and was founded by Vikas and Om Prakash. The troupe’s name was originally “Unbeatable;” the “V” in their current name is dedicated to Vikas, who died in an accident during one of the group’s rehearsals. To further honor him, every member wore his name across the back of their costume for each AGT performance.

The other acts that finished in the Top 5, just shy of victory, were Marcelito Pomoy, Duo Transcend, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa. Duo Transcend finished in second place. Click here for Heavy.com’s full recap of the finale episode.

V. Unbeatable First Competed on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14

Before competing on and winning AGT Champions, V. Unbeatable burst onto the “Got Talent” stage as competitors in season 14 of America’s Got Talent.

During the judges cut round, guest judge Dwayne Wade used his golden buzzer to send V. Unbeatable into the live shows. At the time, he told them “My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven’t felt before. As a former athlete… I know the practice time it takes, I know the sacrifice it takes. I had this saying that whenever I hit a big shot, whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand and I said ‘This is my house.’ And today, on this stage, this is y’all house.” They went on to make it all the way to the Top 5 but ultimately came short of the season 14 winner title by finishing in 4th place.

When they took the AGT stage again to compete on AGT Champions 2020, they brought their A-game and stepped their already jaw-dropping dance/stunt routines up a notch. It was not surprising when Howie Mandel chose them as his golden buzzer act, securing their place in the finals.

A Rumored Leak Ahead of the Finale Said V. Unbeatable Was the ‘AGT Champions’ Winner

Before the finale episode aired, MJ’s Big Blog found a Reddit thread that claimed to confirm the Top 5 finalists as well as the winner.

The blog said that the top 5 were V. Unbeatable, Duo Transcend, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy, and Sandou Trio Russian Bar. V. Unbeatable was believed to have won, with the other finalists finishing in the order they were listed.

Once the Top 5 were revealed to be the 5 acts leaked online, it seemed all the more likely that the found spoiler would turn out to be true. Not only did the leak correctly identify the season’s winner, but it also listed the final 5 in their correct places.

