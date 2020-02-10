‘AGT Champions’ Season 2 Finals Schedule: Time & Channel

The finals for America’s Got Talent: Champions season two starts tonight, Feb 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode will feature performances from the four Golden Buzzer acts as well as the six performers from the semi-finals.

On Feb 17, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the finale for season 2 of AGT Champions will take place and the winner will be crowned by host Terry Crews.

The episode synopsis for the Feb 17 episode reads: “In the finale, the ultimate Champion is crowned in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel. Special guests take the stage with our finalists for memorable performances. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews hosts.”

Cowell told Parade.com that he felt more comfortable judging the show this season compared to season one of the show.

“If it was people you had seen before, had they got better?” he said. “For the people coming from other countries, are they as good as the acts we found here? So, mentally, I was in a slightly different place and I found it easier to judge it that way. I think the people who will end up winning or in the top three are people who have done something better than they have done before.”

There Are 10 Acts Competing Tonight

One hop this time! Don't miss @boogie_storm break it down during the #AGTChampions finals MONDAY 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/Mhj4jHLWca — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 8, 2020

The top 10 finalists are competing tonight. They include the top six acts and the four Golden Buzzer winners.

Alexa Lauenburger: Alexa Lauenburger is a dog trainer. She was the winner of Das Supertalent in 2017 and a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.

Angelina Jordan: Angelina Jordan received judge Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer this season. She’s a singer who originally appeared on Norway’s Got Talent in 2014, which she won.

Boogie Storm: Boogie Storm is the recipient of Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer this season. They’re a dance group that dress as Stormtroopers. The act was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent in 2016.

Duo Transcend: Duo Transcent is a Trapeze/Rollerskating duo. They were a finalist on AGT 2018.

Hans: Hans is a singer, dancer and musician. He was a Quarter-finalist on AGT 2018.

Marcelito Pomoy: Marcelito Pomoy is a singer and the winner of Pilipinas Got Talent 2011.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar: This trio performs Russian Bar, and they were semi-finalists on the 2011 season of America’s Got Talent.

The Silhouettes: The Silhouettes received the Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon this season. They are a Shadow Dance Group and made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent in 2006.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa: Tyler Butler-Figueroa is a violinist who was a finalist on AGT 2019.

V.Unbeatable: V.Unbeatable received Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer this season. They’re a dance group, and they were finalists on America’s Got Talent 2019.

The Winner Will Be Determined by the Judges and “Superfans”

AGT Champions works differently than regular seasons of AGT in that the voting is not completed live by the fans. Instead, the contestants who advanced from each round was determined by the judges and a “select group of ‘superfans.'”

The entire spin-off show is prerecorded, so it’s not possible for voting to take place live. That means the winner had already been chosen before season two had even begun airing.

The superfans were chosen in a way that represented all 50 states; they voted in a controlled environment after watching the show live.

