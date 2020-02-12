Alexis Ren, Noah Centineo’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know.

The Internet’s boyfriend just came out with a new film. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You finally dropped on Netflix, and fans may be left wondering if heartthrob Noah Centineo has a girlfriend. The answer is yes, he does. The 23-year-old actor is dating Alexis Ren and has been since 2019.

Ren was born on November 23, 1996, in Santa Monica, California where she grew up. She has two sisters and a younger brother.

Centineo and Ren made their relationship publicly official in October of last year when they attended the UNICEF Halloween party together where they were spotted holding hands outside the event.

Here’s what you should know about Ren:

1. Ren Has Been a Model Since She Was 13

Ren was discovered by the label Brandy Melville when she was only 13 years old. After just two years of modeling with the agency, she went viral, but not for any work she did through them.

At 15 years old, photos of Ren posing by a pool in a black string bikini went viral on Tumblr, which helped her Internet career. Afterward, she lent her image to advertisements for the video game Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire and launched her own activewear campaign.

More recently as a model, Ren was featured on the cover of Maxim in 2017 and was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year. She was also Maxim’s cover girl for the 2018 issue.

2. She Was on Dancing With the Stars

In 2018, Ren was invited to be on Dancing With the Stars where she partnered up with Alan Bernsten. They were more than just DWTS partners, though. The two dated in real life, but they broke up in December 2018.

Her presence on the show caused some controversy when fans figured out that she had a background in ballet, saying the show was supposed to be for stars who have never danced before.

Ren is a classically trained ballerina, having grown up taking ballet lessons. She was even good enough as a ballerina to audition to join a ballet company. The star decided to pursue modeling instead. Other stars on the show have had training in dancing as well, however, so it was determined that Ren’s training wasn’t against the rules and she hadn’t done anything wrong.

3. She Has Starred in Music Videos

Ren has been credited in roles in more than one popular music video. She was in Kygo and Chelsea Cutler’s “Not Ok” video, which followed the release of Kygo’s Whitney Houston collaboration “Higher Love.”

In October 2019, Ren starred as “Scarlet Jones” in Ed Sheeran’s video for “South of The Border.” The video featured A-list musicians like Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello. In the video, Ren’s character drugs and kidnaps Sheeran in order to steal some jewels.

She has also been featured in the Chainsmokers’ lyric video for Paris and then-boyfriend Jay Alvarrez’s video for “Hey.”

4. Ren Has Been Open About Her Eating Disorder

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017, Ren was open about struggles with eating disorders that she’s faced throughout her career. She said she’d constantly feel guilty for not being happy and then posting idyllic pictures online.

Ren took to Twitter to talk about how she was in a “toxic state of mind” and saying that her happy photos were actually masking the truth: she was suffering from food guilt, and she was overexercising as a way to punish herself for it.

“Looking up to girls for inspo is a beautiful thing,” she said. “But comparing yourself is what creates the anxiety and self-hatred. It’s really important that young girld know the difference.”

She also opened up about how she coped with death of her mother, who passed away due to breast cancer when Ren was 17. She moved to Australia for a few months to help her mourn, feeling the necessity to live for not only herself, but also her mother. She gained some weight in that time and the modeling agency in Los Angeles was quick to point that out when she returned. Her eating disorder ramped up at that point along with the guilt.

After realizing she needed help, Ren took a break from traveling and got together with a certified personal trainer and health coach. She learned about coping strategies and how to get through food guilt.

5. She and Centineo Have Been Together for Ten Months

Centineo has been pretty quiet in the press about his dating life, leaving fans to speculate based on his social media posts that are sometimes cryptic. He told Men’s Harper’s Bazaar that he’s been dating Ren for 10-months so far.

“It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in,” he said. “She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too.”

He told the outlet that he does not like one-night stands.

Ren boasts over 13.9 million followers on her Instagram page and 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

