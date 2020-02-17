Alisa Ermolaev on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alisa Ermolaev is a contestant on American Idol.

American Idol premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The panel of judges returns along with Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones to find another star.

People like Alisa Ermolaev, who have a voice and a unique aesthetic stand out from the crowd and win the favor of the judges.

Here’s what we know about Alisa Ermolaev on American Idol:

1. Alisa Ermolaev Is An Experienced Performer

Alisa is one of the more exciting contestants featured in this year’s contest with an attitude and a hairstyle. The singer is also an experienced performer. Her acting reel is on YouTube, with a small part on Elementary in 2012, along with another role on Ray Donovan.

Alisa was featured in an ABC 7 NY Eyewitness News piece, along with Sam, a subway performer from the New York area. Rocking a get-up that looked like she was ready for the stage, Alisa wowed Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with an original song and an aesthetic that no one’s really done before and is hard to define.

ABC is heavily promoting Alisa in commercials and press materials for the program’s latest season, so that should spell good news for the gold-chain and thigh-high-boots-sporting hopeful.

2. Alisa Ermolaev Makes A Big Impression On ‘American Idol’ Judges

EW’s exclusive preview of American Idol’s season premiere shows the 28-year-old hopeful from Queens as she performs an original song for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie after making an unforgettable first impression.

EW continues that in the two-hour episode, the judges travel the country, making stops in Savannah, Ga., Milwaukee, Wis., Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Sunriver, Ore., overseeing hundreds of auditions, including one singer who Bryan says “might be the biggest star we’ve ever had on American Idol.”

3. Alisa Ermolaev Has Been Seen In ‘American Idol’ Promotions

Alisa told ABC 7 about how “supportive” everyone was during the audition process, from the singers she was going up against, to the show’s producers and judges.

ABC 7 reported Alisa Ermolaev from Far Rockaway began their American Idol journey last summer during the first round of auditions in Brooklyn in July 2019. She told ABC 7 “The wonderful people on the way just made it easier. Everybody was supportive and just smiles all the way around. It was great.”

While they can’t reveal how far they get in the competition, we know from the promos that Ermolaev at least got to audition for the judges, reported ABC 7.

4. Alisa Is Expected to Advance Throughout the Season

She seemed visibly ecstatic, reported Distractify, as she spoke about the feeling she received after discovering she would be moving forward in the competition, saying she “jumped up” and performed a little celebratory heel click upon hearing the news.

Like every season of the show, details on how far each person advances is under wraps. It is expected that Ermolaev will get far on American Idol due to the fact that she’s been in so many promotions.

5. Alisa Had A Few Acting Roles Before Appearing on ‘American Idol’

Her IMDB page reveals that Alisa’s been cast in a few bigger productions in 2019. She had a small part as a Russian Stripper in Hustlers, J. Lo and Constance Wu’s pole-dancing movie. She also was cast as a switchboard operator in the franchise’s second chapter.

In addition to her TV and film work, Alisa’s got tons of videos online of her singing. She has definite vocal talent with the stage presence to match, reported Distractify.

Born in Russia and moved to America when she was 8 months old, Alisa Ermolaev is frequently told she bears a resemblance to the pop star Taylor Swift.

