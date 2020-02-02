NFL Is Streaming All Super Bowl 2020 Performances Online

The National Football League is streaming all of the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performances online. In addition to streaming the live performances, viewers can also expect to see videos of the halftime performances uploaded to the NFL’s YouTube channel.

Super Bowl 54 will begin at 6:30 PM EST and will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The two teams in this year’s championship game are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show will be headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Message Of Unity

Speaking at a pregame press conference sponsored by Pepsi earlier this week, headliners Shakira and JLo announced that the theme for their 12 minute-long headlining performance will be “A Message of Unity.”

At the press conference, JLo said about her headlining performance with Shakira, “Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is just very empowering to us.” Prior to the two A-Listers’ performance, Gloria Estefan was the first Latina artist to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. But for the 2020 performance, the inclusion of multiple other LatinX artists makes this year’s show the most inclusive yet. Among the other LatinX artists scheduled to perform are major names in reggaeton, including J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The big game’s location in Miami also lends itself to the diversity and inclusion that this year’s theme aims to inspire. Headliner Shakira spoke about the city and its community earlier this week. In the Pepsi pregame press conference, she said, “Miami is a city full of energy, home to the Latino community.” Shakira currently resides in Miami Beach, so she is representing a community she calls home.

List Of Performers

The headliners for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show are Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Other confirmed performers who have been announced include DJ Khaled, Pitbull, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny.

It has been speculated that there might be surprise performances from artists such as Ja Rule, Jadakiss, and Wyclef Jean. And, of course, there are likely to be other surprise performers that will only be known during the live performance. So we’ll just have to wait until halftime to find out the full lineup!

To kick off the pregame coverage, famed R&B and gospel artist Yolanda Adams will sing America The Beautiful alongside the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami. For the Spanish coverage of the game, Los Tigres Del Norte will perform.

Other Ways To Watch

If you are looking for additional ways to watch the Super Bowl and its halftime show for free, there are a couple of options available. Fox Sports will be streaming the game from both its website and its app. Cosmopolitan also suggests downloading fubuTV and signing up for a free seven day trial.

