Orson Bean & Wife Alley Mills Were Married For 27 Years

Actor Orson Bean, who was born Dallas Frederick Burrows, was tragically hit by a car in Venice, California, and died on February 7, 2020, as confirmed by TMZ. He was 91 years old.

Police told the news outlet that Bean was allegedly jaywalking when he was clipped by one vehicle and then struck by another oncoming car. Police reported that he died at the scene. They are currently investigating whether or not the collision was criminal or accident. According to ABC 7, both drivers remained at the scene and were cooperative with the police.

Police were called about 7:35 p.m. local time to the 700 block of Venice Boulevard, between Shell Avenue and Pisani Place, which is located right in front of the Pacific Resident Theatre, where both Bean and his wife, Allie Mills, whom he married in 1993, were company members. Witnesses told ABC7 she was at the scene.

Bean was previously married to first wife, Jacqueline de Sibour, whose stage name was Rain Winslow, from 1956 to 1962. They had one child together named Michele. He then tied the knot with fashion designer Carolyn Maxwell in 1965, with whom he had three children: Max, Susannah, and Ezekiel. They divorced in 1981.

Mills Is Best Known For Playing The Mom In ‘The Wonder Years’

While Bean racked up over 100 appearances in TV and film throughout his storied career, his third wife Allie Mill’s career was equally successful. She was perhaps best known for her role in the hit TV series, The Wonder Years, where she played matriarch, Norma Arnold, from 1988 to 1993. The series also starred a young Fred Savage, Olivia d’Abo, and Josh Saviano, as her fictional children. Acot Dan Lauria played her husband.

Bean & Mills Performed Together In A Play Run That Ended A Week Prior To His Death

Bean was doing what he loved, performing, and doing it with the person he loved, just prior to his death. The couple both performed in the play, “Bad Habits,” at the Ruskin Theatre in Santa Monica, California.

In the Broadway World review of “Bad Habits” read, “Mills and Bean seem to know how to push each other’s buttons… Several scenes between these two are totally entertaining and no doubt will continue to be a real draw to bring audiences in to see them together on stage. But it their real affinity for their characters, as well as each other, that shines through during each of their dialogues and/or arguments.”

Bean Got Into Comedy After Serving In The U.S. Army

JOHNNY CARSON INTERVIEW ORSON BEAN Jul 03 1974 2017-07-02T15:40:50.000Z

Born on July 22, 1928, in Burlington, Vermont, after serving his country in occupied Japan from 1946 to 1947, Bean started touring comedy clubs in New York City, which propelled to a career in theatre. Bean appeared in numerous plays and received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for “Subways Are for Sleeping.” His co-star, Phyliss Newman, also nabbed the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Between the 1950s and 1980s, he guest-starred on TV series such as The Twilight Zone, One Life to Live, The Facts of Life, and Murder, She Wrote. From the 90s up until the present day, Bean continued to rack up tons of credits including being a series regular on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Normal, Ohio, and Desperate Housewives.

As a guest star, Bean made memorable appearances during the final season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, NBC’s Superstore, and ABC’s Modern Family.

READ NEXT: Kevin Conway Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know