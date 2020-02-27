‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Episode 1 End Credits Song [Jihae Video]

If you’re wondering about the end credits song on Altered Carbon Season 2, which was also performed during the episode, we have all the details right here. The song was called “Illusion of You.”

The End-Credits Song Is Performed by Jihae, Who Also Guest-Starred

The end-credits song on Altered Carbon Season 2 Episode 1 is called “Illusion of You” and it’s performed by Jihae and written by Jihae Kim. Jihae is also listed as a guest star on the episode. She’s the torch singer in the first episode.

Jihae is a South Korean singer and actress whose debut was in 2007. She’s also appeared in Mars and Mortal Engines. On Mortal Engines she portrayed Anna Fang and on Mars she portrayed Hana Seung in 12 episodes from 2016 to 2018.

She performs one of the key songs for the Altered Carbon Season 2 premiere, whose lyrics seem to hold a double meaning for the show. The song is a perfect fit and the perfect way to end the first episode.

The lyrics to the song include: “I close my eyes and drift away — to a distant sound of an old symphony — There I saw your face and recalled the days — when you couldn’t find your melody — I can hear it now — I think I fell in love with an illusion — I think I fell in love with an illusion of you.”

If you want to hear the song again, here’s the official YouTube video from 2014.

Illusion of You by JihaeOfficial music video of title track off Jihae's 4th album. 2014-04-17T04:44:31.000Z

The song is from Jihae’s fourth album.

On YouTube, there’s plentiful praise for the song. One person wrote: “I absolutely love this. Has a very ‘Grace Jones’ vibe to it that I adore. Great artist.” Another person wrote: “Brilliant lyrics, music and visual…very underrated!! And very refreshing!!”

Another person wrote: “Great song! I can’t stop watching that face paint and imagining it’s an actual half of a face.” Another viewer wrote, “Reminds me of the great minstrel shows of some bygone era.”

A Kickstarter was launched for this album before it was released and it earned $128,425.

Jihae wrote on the Kickstarter: “Illusion of You is the most exciting and compelling album I have been working on to date, I co-produced with Jean-Luc Sinclair and executive produced by Dave Stewart. After many years of my previous independent releases, I’ve learned the steps it takes to release an album. Finishing the album is just a start. To really make an impact, great marketing, PR, and tours are a must. The only thing missing is a budget. Instead of betting on a lottery ticket or waiting for the music industry to change, I’m turning to you… my listeners, my tribe to be a part of this album.”

Illusion of You – Live ShowcaseJiHAE LIVE at Rough Trade NYC, Aug 6! Tickets: http://smarturl.it/JiHAERoughTrade Jihae plays selections from her upcoming album Illusion of You. Pre-order the album now at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jihae/jihaes-new-album-illusion-of-you 2013-09-30T20:51:34.000Z

The rewards included an executive producer credit on the music video, tickets to a Jihae show, music video DVDs, name on a special thanks insert, a limited edition photograph, and even a professional quality studio version recording of your favorite song by Jihae. People who pledged $1,200 or more got to come and record a duet of their choosing with Jihae in a recording studio in New York City. That’s a pretty impressive reward.

Here’s a video of Jihae performing “I Put a Spell on You.”

I Put a Spell On You by Jihae (feat. Dave Stewart) – LIVE @ the Viper RoomLive performance by Jihae at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, featuring Dave Stewart. Pre-order a copy of Jihae's upcoming album "Illusion of You" on Kickstarter! http://kck.st/14W0omQ Dave Stewart executive produced and performed on the album. Guitar: Pelle Hilstrom; Bass:Fox Fagan; Drums: Matt Hankle; 2013-09-09T20:35:51.000Z

In an update on her kickstarter, Jihae said that the album cover was shot by her friend, Mote Sinabel.