Amber Rose Gets Kids’ Names Tattooed on Her Forehead

Amber Rose now comes with a forehead tattoo, according to a photo of the star that was posted on Instagram on February 7. The original poster, responding to comments, confirmed that the tattoo was real and said that Rose got her children’s names tattooed on her forehead. Not Your Kitty finished that comment by saying, “But who cares she’s a millionaire.”

On her Patreon page, Not Your Kitty refers to herself as “Kitty aka Lily. I’m a cosplayer, costume and clothing designer, twitch streamer, model, video creator and all-around psychopath from Orlando Florida.”

The Rose revelation comes shortly after Cindy Crawford’s model son, Presley Gerber, revealed that he had gotten the word, “Misunderstood,” tattoed on his cheek.

The Original Poster Said That Rose Paid for Her Items at Dolls Kill in Los Angeles

Instagram user NotYourKittyCosplay posted the photo showing her with Rose to an instant reaction from her followers. Not Your Kitty, a Twitch streamer and cosplay model, wrote that she was in Los Angeles, shopping at a Dolls Kill store. She says her card was declined because she forgot to tell her bank that she was leaving the state. Not Your Kitty says that as she was leaving, the cashier ran up to her with her purchases in a bag and said, “This is from Amber Rose.” Then, the two posed for a photo. That photo shows Rose with some type of writing on her forehead, and Not Your Kitty’s page lit up.

The Tattoo Can Also Be Seen in Rose’s Cool Kicks Video

On February 7, Rose appeared on the sneaker shopping and review channel, Cool Kicks. Although it’s unclear exactly when the video was filmed, Rose can clearly be seen with the tattoo.

Heavy.com has reached out to Rose’s camp for comment on the supposed new ink. Rose’s last Instagram post came a day before the viral photo. A video showing her without the forehead tattoo.

Rose Is Rumored to Be Engaged to Her Baby Daddy, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Rose was last in the news in January 2020 when her social media followers began to wonder if she was engaged or had already married her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. Rose had called Edwards her “husband” in a social media post. Edwards is the father of Rose’s youngest child. Rose has a son, Sebastian, from a previous relationship to rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Rose’s Fans Are Not Happy With the Tattoo

Rose’s fans are largely not happy with the apparent photo. One commenter wrote, “Why destroy a beautiful face? Thirty years from now or sooner, you will regret doing this!” When another person took issue with Rose’s tattoo saying, “Guess money can’t buy intelligence.” Not Your Kitty responded by saying, “In what way does getting a face tattoo make you unintelligent if you’re already financially set for life?”

