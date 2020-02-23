American Idol’ 2020 Auditions Schedule: Episode 2 Time & Channel

American Idol is back for a second episode of 2020 auditions on Sunday. The hit singing competition will air the two-hour episode, “Auditions” on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The second episode of the season will see judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie view auditions from all over the United States. Long-time Idol host Ryan Seacrest will be there to comfort contestants if they don’t make it to Hollywood and encourage them when they do. In-house mentor Bobby Bones will make an appearance as well.

The synopsis for the episode says the judges will visit Savannah, where they’ll take to the streets and have one contestant sing for their life. They’ll also see a contestant sing an original song about their love for sardines.

Expect a Drama-Filled Episode

Katy Perry Makes IDOL HISTORY By Taking An Audition To The Streets – American Idol 2020 on ABC

Teasers for the second episode of the season show Idol judge Katy Perry falling to the ground outside after complaints of a gas leak. Firefighters are on the scene at that point to de-escalate the situation. Richie can be seen in clips saying he could smell the gas outside, and Bryan says they’re having an issue with the propane.

“Do you guys smell gas?” Perry asks in the clip when the judges are still sitting at their table.

“Propane,” Bryan says to her, nodding. Perry replies that the smell is “very intense.” She gets up from the table, saying she has a headache from it and that it’s pretty bad. Afterward, the building is evacuated until the all-clear is given.

That’s not the only time Perry will fall during the episode, though. At one point, she and the other judges are roller-skating around the audition floor and she ends up falling down. Bryan then performs a mock-fall, landing on the ground next to her and posing stylishly before they skate away together.

Everything turns out fine, however, since Perry was able to go on and film the rest of the season with no interruptions.

One of the contestants in the upcoming episode is the first male cheerleader that the Philadelphia Eagles have had in more than three decades. He’ll be joined by his fellow cheerleaders during his audition.

Schedule For the 2020 Season of ‘American Idol’

🎶 Ooooo I wanna skate with @LukeBryanOnline 🎶 Don't miss a new #AmericanIdol this Sunday at 8|7c on ABC.

While no official date has been announced yet, it’s likely that this season of Idol will wrap up sometime in late May. Live episodes will begin in April.

The cities that American Idol went to for the 2020 season were the following cities:

Mobile, AL

Tallahassee, FL

Macon, GA

Santa Barbara, CA

Baton Rouge, LA

Columbia, SC

Las Vegas, NV

Waco, TX

Knoxville, TN

Salt Lake City, UT

Raleigh, NC

Colorado Springs, CO

Washington D.C.

Wichita, KS

San Jose, CA

Pittsburgh, PA

Springfield, IL

Spokane, WA

Detroit, MI

Nashville, TN

Chicago, IL

The next episode of American Idol airs on ABC at 8 p.m. on February 23. The third episode of auditions airs on Sunday, March 1.

The first few months of American Idol will show pre-taped episodes beginning with the audition episodes, which were filmed starting in September. The following episodes up until the top 10 have also been pre-taped, with live voting starting after the episodes with the top 20 contestants air.

The top 20 contestants will compete in solo performances alongside celebrity guest stars as their first viewer voted-on performances.

