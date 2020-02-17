‘American Idol’ Contestants 2020: Who Is Performing on Season 18 Episode 1?

Season 18 of American Idol premieres tonight, Feb 16, 2020 on ABC. The two-hour episode will feature auditions from all over the country. Here’s who will be performing tonight along with some highlights to watch out for.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are all returning to Idol for a third season. Joining them is in-house mentor Bobby Bones, who was heavily featured in 2019’s season of the show. Rounding out the standing cast is host Ryan Seacrest, who has been with Idol for 17 seasons.

Here’s who will be performing on American Idol Season 18, Episode 1.

Nick Merico

Nick Merico was on American Idol last season, but he had to quit the competition during Hollywood Week. The singer-songwriter is back on tonight’s episode to try for another chance at the title.

During season 17 of the show, Merico wowed the judges with his performance of “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse, leading to reports of him causing the judges to “swoon.” Merico had previously appeared in four seasons of Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way as Daniel Miller.

Hunter Gibson, a.k.a. “The Comeback”

Hunter Gibson is another contestant who will appear on tonight’s episode of American Idol.

Gibson has a self-proclaimed rock-alternative style and writes his own songs. He previously auditioned for The Voice, but he did not receive a callback.

Just Sam (Samantha Diaz)

Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz has a very emotional segment on the Season 18 Idol premiere. The 20-year-old singer is from Harlem, New York. Though she’s had a tough life, she tries to keep a cheery disposition.

Diaz breaks down during her audition before she was able to complete it, but the judges helped her through and she will likely end up with a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

Saveria

Saveria is a performer from Ontario, Canada. She is a 22-year-old singer, songwriter and producer who has a smooth R&B quality to her voice.

Saveria is not a stranger to reality singing competitions. She previously auditioned for former American Idol mentor Scott Borchetta on the Canadian TV show The Launch.

Alisa Ermolaev

Alisa Ermolaev is one contestant that’s sure to make a wave; she’s already being compared to Taylor Swift, though it’s not necessarily because of her voice. During her American Idol audition, she said people ‘visually’ compare her to the superstar.

Ermolaev performs an original song for her audition.

Louis Knight

Louis Knight’s audition was already released on the American Idol YouTube channel, but the level of emotion shown in the video is sure to lead viewers to sympathize with the young singer-songwriter.

Knight performs an original song for his audition, which is a risky move, but it pays off in the end. The 19-year-old from Philadelphia is offered a golden ticket to Hollywood and much praise from the judges.

Doug Kiker

Doug Kiker is one of the many emotional stories that will be shared on the premiere. In the video, which was shared on Facebook by Ryan Seacrest, Kiker is told to warm up before he sings for the judges, leading him to meet Seacrest.

Seacrest pulls Kiker out of the building and into the street, where he has Kiker perform in front of a group of bystanders.

Kiker works as a garbage man, but he auditioned for Idol in order to show his daughter that he’s somebody. He is from Mobile, Ala.

Meghan Fitton

Meghan Fitton is another Idol hopeful. She is a 24-year-old Foxborough native who has loved singing since she could talk. Fitton auditioned in Brooklyn for the first couple of rounds along with her friend Bryan who accompanied her on guitar.

Fitton teaches spin and barre classes while auditioning for musical theater shows and cruise line performance jobs.

Camryn Leigh Smith

Camryn Leigh Smith is a contestant from Atlanta, Georgia. The singer-songwriter started singing when she was 8 years old, and she recently turned 16.

After an interview with a local news station, the station posted on Instagram that “We’ve heard her sing and guys… she’s REALLY good.”

Francisco Martin

Francisco Martin will steal hearts and wow the judges during his audition for Idol. He is a San Francisco native and a college student. When the American Idol Twitter page posted a video of his audition, fans responded with praise.

See our write up on what you should know about Martin here.

Arthur Gunn

Arthur Gunn is another Hollywood hopeful. The singer is one of the many contestants who appeared in the American Idol Oscars advertisement, meaning he could get pretty far in the competition.

Gunn is a stage name for Dibesh Pokharel. He is originally from Nepal, but he calls Wichita, Kansas home. He has only been using the stage name since May 2019.

Tune in to American Idol on ABC Feb 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see which of these hopefuls make it through to the Hollywood round.

