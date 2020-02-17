‘American Idol’ 2020 Schedule: What Time & Channel Is the Show on TV?

American Idol returns with an all-new season on Sunday night, and the 2020 premiere not only features a whole new round of auditions, but it also allows viewers to get reacquainted with the show’s all-star judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. All three judges from last year are returning for Season 3 (aka Season 18), as well as Ryan Seacrest, because what would American Idol be without its perennial host.

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The season premiere airs tonight, on February 16, 2020. It airs from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT.

TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network. To access the ABC channel finder in order to locate your local station, you can find details here.

The reality talent competition officially gets underway on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The two-hour premiere promises lots of exciting performances and a few contestants’ backstories that will have viewers crying happy tears.

ABC shared in an official preview that season premiere will kick off with lots of exciting performances. “Viewers will embark on a nation-wide journey across Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences with never-before-seen twists.”

“Those auditioning for the coveted ticket to Hollywood include a subway performer from Harlem who gives one of the most emotional auditions in Idol history; a garbage collector with no experience who heads to the streets of Savannah to warm up for his audition; and a hopeless romantic who encounters her own fairy tale twist during her audition as she sings from the heart.”

Two Standout Constants To Watch For During The ‘American Idol’ Season 3 Premiere

On February 13, American Idol released a few preview trailers to prepare audiences for the fresh voices and heartbreaking backstories that will be revealed on Sunday night. The popular competition series, which first premiered on FOX in 2002, is known for making viewers laugh, cry, and watch in awe of America’s raw talent.

Last season, Laine Hardy was crowned as American Idol‘s champion. So, who’s in the running this year?

One of the contestants hoping to win America’s votes is Samantha aka “Just Sam,” a 20-year-old from Harlem, New York, who fine-tuned her singing skills by performing on New York City’s subway. In fact, the tips she earned while singing was her sole source of income prior to auditioning for American Idol.

While at first, Just Sam breaks down in tears while singing, judge Katy Perry tells her to shake it off. “Remember where you came from, and sing to where you want to go,” Perry says.

Another big name to watch this upcoming season is Francisco Martin, from San Francisco, who brings his guitar to audition. Despite his extreme nervousness, “Francisco from Francisco” as Luke Bryan playfully calls him, wins the judges over with his rendition of “Alaska” by Maggie Rogers.

Will either Just Sam or Francisco become the next Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson? Viewers will have to watch to find out.

