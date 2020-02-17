‘American Idol’ Spoilers 2020: Top 20 Contestants for Season 18

American Idol returns with an all-new season on February 16. Airing on ABC, the 2020 premiere not only features a whole new round of auditions, but allows viewers to get reacquainted with the show’s judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. In addition to all three judges returning for Season 18, Ryan Seacrest is back in the mix, because what would American Idol be without its perennial host.

While this cycle of the popular reality talent competition show promises to be exciting, the beginning of the series can feel overwhelming with so many new singers taking the stage, and viewers want to focus their attention on those who will be sticking around for a while.

The Hollywood Week Shows were pre-taped in December, in which the Top 40 contestants with Golden Tickets performed at the Dolby Theatre. From there, the selected singers went on to compete in the Showcase Round, which was filmed at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii at the end of January.

As reported by American Idol Net, the list below is the rumored list of contestants who earn a spot in the Top 20 this season. It’s not an even split between males and females – there are 12 women competing in the Top 20 and 8 men.

In no particular order, here is the list of contestants included:

Aliana Jester

Dewayne Crocker

Cyniah Elise

Dibesh Rokharel (Arthur Gunn)

Faith Becnal

Dillon James

Grace Leer

Franklin Boone

Julia Gargano

Jonny West

Kimmy Gabriela

Jovin Webb

Louie Knight

Lauren Mascitti

Nick Merico

Lauren Spencer Smith

Makayla Phillips

Olivia Ximines

Sam Diaz

Sophia Wackerman

Of the above listed, fans might recognize Nick Merico’s name. He first competed during Season 17 of American Idol but withdrew during Hollywood Week.

Those in the Top 20 that have competed on other talent reality series include DeWayne Crocker, who appeared on BET’s Sunday Best. Makayla Phillips, who first appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2018, and Grace Leer, who competed on American Juniors.

How To Watch & Live Stream ‘American Idol’

To watch your favorite contestants perform on American Idol, tune in to ABC on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. And before long, it will be time for the live shows. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

