‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron’s Mother Andrea Dies, Friends Say

Andrea Hermann Cameron, the mother of former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, passed away on Friday, February 28, according to numerous close family friends’ posts on Facebook and Instagram. She was surrounded by her family when she suddenly passed away. Andrea is survived by her three sons: Tyler, Austin, and Ryan.

Close family friend, Darlene Urso-Simmons, who wrote on Facebook that Andrea was “my friend more like family [for] 30 plus years” confirmed the devastating news on her Facebook page. Sharing a photo of herself and Andrea she wrote, “I am just completely heartbroken. Mark, Betina, Stephanie, Mama Ann Jeff Paul, Tyler, Austin Ryan! No words I wouldn’t have traded a minute of all the good bad and fun and crazies to be a part of this family and life we shared. Love and hug each other in a spilt second it can be gone!”

A recent transplant to New York City, Tyler headed straight home to Jupiter, Florida, to be by her side on Thursday. The cause of Andrea’s death has not yet been revealed. She appeared to be in good health before Thursday’s emergency.

Another family friend, Trudy Schmitt shared a tribute to Andrea on both Facebook and Instagram. Schmitt captioned a group photo with Andrea, “I will miss you my friend. You live life to the fullest. Everyday a great day. That’s how you live everyday.”

Jupiter native Jessica Saine also sent this tribute message to Andrea on her Facebook page, “Wish we got to do our lunch next week Andrea Hermann Cameron. You were mama bear for all us kids in middle school. Your so loved.”

Here’s what you need to know about Andrea Hermann Cameron’s death:

1. Tyler Canceled A Scheduled ‘Good Morning America’ Run To Be By His Mom’s Side

Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family. — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 27, 2020

A day earlier, Tyle was heavily promoting a run he was set to host with Good Morning America on Friday morning when suddenly, he had to cancel the event. On Thursday evening, the 27-year-old model shared the following news on both his Twitter account and Instagram stories: “Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family.”

The Barkitecture host was previously hyping up the GMA event on all his social media channels, and a mere three hours before canceling his morning show appearance, he tweeted, “Can’t wait to celebrate #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay with @GMA. If you want to run along with us from Central Park to Times Square, meet us at 7:15AM at Tavern on the Green FRIDAY! Comment below If you can make it!”

Tyler has yet to release an official statement on his mother’s tragic passing.

2. Andrea Cameron Retained A Social Media Followering Her Appearance On ‘The Bachelorette’

Prior to her death, “Momma C” won over the hearts of America when she was featured alongside her son during the Hometown Dates portion on The Bachelorette last year, and amassed nearly 30K followers on Instagram.

Andrea, who worked as a realtor, fully supported Tyler on his journey to find love with Hannah Brown. She told the Palm Beach Post at the time, “I am overwhelmed by the support of my friends,” referring to the 20-plus people who attended her weekly watch parties at Miller’s Ale House.

Tyler was incredibly close to his mother, and prior to her death, regularly shared heartfelt tributes to her on Instagram. On October 29, he captioned a photo of them, “Dear Mama, I appreciate you, I love you. I need you. See you soon.”

3. Andrea’s Final Instagram Post Was Of Herself Watching ‘The Bachelor’

Even after Tyler left the reality dating show competition, Andrea remained a huge fan of the franchise. Her final Instagram post was a picture of herself watching The Bachelor starring Peter Weber, and cheering on for Madison Prewett to receive his final rose.

Andrea also continued to be her son’s No. 1 fan. She posted on her Facebook page for friends to vote for Tyler for People’s Sexiest Man Alive Reader’s Choice Award and for him to win E!’s People’s Choice Awards.

4. Andrea’s Youngest Son Austin Pays College Football & Her Son Austin Serves In The Military

After Tyler, Andrea and ex-husband Jeff welcomed two more boys, Austin and Ryan. Ryan, who’s the youngest, graduated from Jupiter High School and now plays football at Florida Atlantic University, just like his eldest brother.

While a shoulder injury kept Tyler from playing professional football after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, his other younger brother, Austin, also played the sport in high school before graduating from Florida State University. Austin is based in Fort Knox, Kentucky, in the 4th platoon, 3rd regt. advanced camp.

All three brother appear to have an incredibly close relationship. Pictures of them together on social media show them enjoying days out on the boat, traveling, wake-boarding, and fishing.

5. Andrea Divorced Tyler’s Father After Losing Their Home in the Recession

Tyler revealed to Hannah when he was on The Bachelorette, “My parents got divorced so it was like, seeing what they went through … I’m not having a relationship. I’m not going through that.” And that while his father came form “nothing,” he eventually worked his way up to a house on the water in Jupiter, Florida.

While financial troubles played a part in his parents’ separation, they remained cordial and were a united front when appearing on the reality TV series, especially in the wake of Jeff Cameron’s health scare.

It was only a year ago the Tyler almost decided not to go on The Bachelorette because his father Jeff was recovering from a near-death situation after medical issues left him with a paralyzed vocal chord. While his voice was noticeably raspy during the Hometown Dates, he appeared to be on the right side of recovery.

During his first 1-on-1 date with Hannah Brown opened up about the situation. Tyler said his father was beginning to feel better post-surgery and it was only because Jeff encouraged him to go on the show that he went through with it.

“Me and my dad would sit around and watch The Bachelorette and he kind of became a huge fan of you,” Cameron told Brown during their intimate Rhode Island date. “He was like ‘Tyler, this is your girl. You’ve gotta go make the most of this opportunity.’”

