Angela & Michael Wedding Details & Update: Are They Married Today?

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, officially tied the knot on January 27, according to leaked photos from the reality stars’ wedding. Two photos were posted on the Instagram account CommuniqueGlobal, and then re-shared by Instagrammer FraudedByTLC last month, showing Angela in a beautiful white wedding dress, while her Nigerian beau donned a smart purple suit for the occasion. The 90 Day stars can be seen holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes in front of a banner that confirms the two were married in Nigeria.

According to FraudedByTLC, the two were married on January 27, 2020, so the couple can now officially apply for the spousal visa instead of the K-1, as Michael was denied his K-1 visa earlier this season. Here’s what we know about their nuptials:

Two Photos Surfaced on Instagram Featuring Angela in a Wedding Dress & Michael in a Suit

FraudedByTLC posted two photos of Angela and Michael’s wedding on January 27, the day the reality couple apparently tied the knot. The photos feature both reality stars dressed to the nines for their big day, with Angela donning a stunning ivory, empire-waisted wedding gown, while Michael sported a light purple suit for the occasion. The Georgia native styled her hair in an elegant up-do, complete with a lace veil that reached halfway down her back.

One photo shows the two standing together while Michael beams at the camera, and the other sees both reality stars gazing lovingly into one another’s eyes while surrounded by boom mics loved ones. There is a large banner hanging in the background that confirms the two were in Nigeria when they were married; the sign reads, “Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ministry of Interior,” and underneath the words “Marriage Registry” and “Lagos State” can be seen.

The caption of the CommuniqueGlobal post reads, “look who’s finally off the market! Woop woop,” while FraudedByTLC added, “As the invitation said, January 27 in Nigeria! How will a potential travel ban affect this?”

90 Day Fiance Angela & Michael Wedding90 Day Fiance Angela & Michael Wedding 2020-01-30T08:11:27.000Z

It’s unclear at this time who was all in attendance, and if any of Angela’s friends or family could fly over for the occasion. The last we saw of Angela and Michael before the seventh season wrapped up, Angela was fretting over who she could ask to fly to Nigeria to act as a witness at the wedding.

Very few details have been released on their nuptials so far, besides what we’ve covered in this post, but once we know more, Heavy will update this article. In the meantime, you can check out a clip of their wedding above, shared on YouTube by Reality Star Gossips.

Angela Wanted to be Married Stateside, But Both Reality Stars Were Advised to Marry in Nigeria & Apply for a Spousal Visa After Michael’s K-1 Was Denied

Micahe's Visa get Denied & Tells AngelaMichael gets rejected on his K1 Visa app. He's pretty bummed about that but Angela vow revenge. 2019-12-26T08:05:44.000Z

Although Angela was determined to be married in the U.S., surrounded by her friends and family members, the reality couple suffered a hard blow after Michael failed his K-1 interview and was denied his visa. After speaking to respective immigration attorneys, the reality stars were informed that their best (and quickest) option to get Michael a visa would be to get married in Nigeria, which would help convince the U.S. immigration services that the two were in a legitimate, committed relationship.

Michael’s lawyer explained that the reality star needed to convince the visa officer that his intentions of entering the U.S. were 100 percent genuine, so the lawyer suggested that he and Angela tie the knot in Nigeria, which would help convince the officer that their relationship was real.

“They hold the decision of the consulate officer in very high regard,” Michael’s immigration lawyer said. “It will be very difficult for them to overturn that decision. So I would advise you to get married here and then apply for the K-3 spousal visa.”

Although Angela was hoping to be married in the U.S., it looks like she caved and married her Nigerian beau in his home country. Since the camera crew can be seen filming in the background of the photos, we expect their wedding will play out on an upcoming season of the show, so stay tuned!

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST to see how Angela and Michael’s love story plays out in the end. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Couples Still Together Predictions & Spoilers

