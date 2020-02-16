Anna & Mursel 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Anna and Mursel, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and going strong. Although the reality stars briefly split up during Season 7 of the show, and Mursel even flew back to Turkey for a while before the two reconciled, they appear to be happier than ever these days, judging by Anna’s Instagram page.

Anna recently posted a photo of she, Mursel, her mother, Gino and Leo celebrating Valentine’s Day, and although Joey wasn’t in the picture, she noted that he just didn’t want his photo taken, so the family appears to be getting along better than ever these days. Here’s what we know about Anna and Mursel today:

Mursel Was Hiding Anna’s Children From His Family

Anna and Mursel first connected through Facebook over their shared love of bees, and the two quickly fell in love. Unfortunately, the reality stars have faced a variety of obstacles since the Turkish native first arrived in the U.S. to begin his life with Anna; besides a significant language barrier and the need to use a translating app to communicate, Mursel refused to tell his religious family about Anna’s children, which put a deep strain on their relationship.

During an early episode of the show, Mursel told the cameras that he’s “trying to keep Anna’s kids a secret from [his] family,” because they are very religious and wouldn’t agree with her lifestyle or the fact that she has children from a previous relationship. Anna knew Mursel was keeping her children a secret and Mursel warned his fiance that he might have to return to Turkey if his family finds out about her kids.

Anna ended up giving him an ultimatum – either he tells his family about her children, or she calls off the wedding. Mursel eventually came clean to his Muslim family during an emotional phone call, only to be told that Anna “played him for a fool” and that he needed to return to Turkey. Instead of arguing with his family, Mursel boarded a flight back to his home country, leaving Anna heartbroken and alone.

Anna & Mursel Were Married During the Final Episode of the Season

Despite the issues Anna and Mursel ran into during their 90-day engagement, the two eventually reconciled and still tied the knot during the final regular episode of the season. Although they had a very short time to pick Mursel up from the airport and rush home to get ready for their nuptials, the two were happily married by the end of the episode.

Anna shared a few of their wedding photos on Instagram after the episode aired, which can be viewed above. She captioned the wedding photos, “I’m finally able to post! Just in case anyone is curious…there was an interpreter during the ceremony. Mursel knew exactly what he was getting into..TLC edited that out of the ceremony.”

The reality star has also posted several other photos of her Turkish husband on Instagram over the last two weeks, including a few pictures from earlier in their relationship when her friend threw the two a wedding shower, as well as plenty of pictures of Mursel with the kids.

