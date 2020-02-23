Anthony Anderson Is Back as Host of NAACP Image Awards 2020

The NAACP Image Awards are tonight, February 22, 2020, at 8 p.m. Eastern on BET.

Five-time NAACP Image Awards Winner, Anthony Anderson, returns as host of this year’s awards program, marking his seventh consecutive year in the role.

Anderson is an actor and producer, known for The Departed (2006), Kangaroo Jack (2003) and Transformers (2007). He has been married to Alvina Anderson since September 11, 1999. They have two children.

“We’re proud to partner with BET Networks to showcase the incredible breadth of Black excellence in television, film, music, and literature, and to bring awareness to the social justice and economic empowerment work of the NAACP,” said Derrick Johnson, President of BET Networks. “Through its diverse platforms, BET delivers culturally enriching and entertaining content to a wide and multigenerational audience. As we head into a critical 2020 election and Census, the collaboration with BET will be critical to reaching our shared communities.”

Who Is Being Honored at the NAACP Image Awards This Year?

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

Rihanna and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia will be among the show’s special honorees. Lewis will receive the Chairman’s Award, which goes to people who show exemplary public service and “create agents of change,” according to the NAACP. Past recipients include filmmaker Tyler Perry and then-Sen. Barack Obama, reported Deadline.

Ava DuVernay’s series “When They See Us” and “Dolemite is My Name” are among the 42 nominations for Netflix at the 51st edition of the Image Awards, which are presented to performers and writers of color.

Lizzo will compete for entertainer of year against Perry, Regina King, Billy Porter and Angela Bassett, reported Us News and World Report.

Netflix leads the TV nominations with 30, with an additional 12 noms in the film categories, for a total of 42. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations, RCA Records leads in the music recording categories with 14. Penguin Random House leads with eight noms in the literary categories, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Who Are the Performers & Presenters?

H.E.R. with Skip Marley and Jill Scott will perform at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards. The evening’s presenters includes: Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Octavia Spencer, Morgan Freeman, Sterling K. Brown and Tamron Hall. Actor and five-time Image Award winner Anthony Anderson returns as host for the seventh consecutive year, reported Billboard.

Greenleaf won outstanding drama series and black-ish was crowned best comedy series. Omari Hardwick was honored for his performance in drama series Power, while Jharrel Jerome won outstanding actor in a limited series for Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. Niecy Nash also won for her performance in the series, which follows the Central Park Five.

Lil Nas X won breakthrough artist and Bruno Mars was awarded outstanding male artist. Beyonce won multiple awards including outstanding variety show for Homecoming, outstanding album and female artist, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

