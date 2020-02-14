Top Anti-Valentine’s Day Break Up Quotes & Quotes for Healing 2020

If it’s Valentine’s Day but you’re not really sure how you feel about the whole thing, maybe you prefer to think of it as Anti-Valentine’s Day. Here’s a look at the top Anti-Valentine’s Break Up Quotes for 2020, along with some quotes that will help you heal.

These Quotes Will Make You Laugh, Feel Understood, or Help You Heal

Here are some quotes for people who are single, going through a breakup, or just want to feel better about Valentine’s.

“I don’t understand why Cupid was chosen to represent Valentine’s Day. When I think about romance, the last thing on my mind is a short, chubby toddler coming at me with a weapon.” – Unknown

“I think, therefore I’m single.” – Liz Winston

“We fall in love when our imagination projects nonexistent perfection upon another person. One day, the fantasy evaporates and with it, love dies.” – Jose Ortega y Gasset

“Valentine’s Day is for couples. Us singles have the other 364 days of the year to enjoy ourselves!” – Unknown

“Love sucks. Sometimes it feels good. Sometimes it’s just another way to bleed.” – Laurell K. Hamilton

“Some people are settling down, some people are settling and some people refuse to settle for anything less than butterflies.” – Carrie Bradshaw in Sex in the City

“Today is Valentine’s Day. Or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day.” – Jay Leno

“Being single is pretty good. It’s a nice sense of irresponsibility.” – Michael Douglas

“The last thing you want to get addicted to is someone.” – Aruho Marvin

“I regard romantic comedies as a subgenre of sci-fi, in which the world operates according to different rules than my regular human world.” – Mindy Kaling

“Love is a promise delivered already broken.” – Steve Martin

“Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don’t.” – Stephen King

And here are some inspiring breakup quotes about healing and moving on.

“You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them … but still move on without them.” – Mandy Hale

“Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser.” – Unknown

“Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable.” – The Wizard of Oz

“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.” – Mark Twain

“Maybe part of loving is learning to let go” – The Wonder Years

“Time is only a healer if you use the time to heal.” Marina Pearson

If you’re looking for something to do today, why not consider popup shop with an Anti-Valentine’s theme? In Los Angeles, for example, you can visit a breakup-themed bar, Insider reported. It’s running through February 16 and has broken hearts on the windows and a wall where people can post notes about breaking up. A romantic comedy about breaking up plays while you’re there and you can even try themed cocktails. Something like this would be a great idea for anyone looking for a unique way to celebrate today.

