Avery & Ash on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4

Avery and Ash, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, feature on Season 4 of the popular TLC spinoff. The new season airs Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, and follows eight couples as they attempt to find love in different corners of the world.

Avery is a 32-year-old single mother of two, and she met her soulmate, Ash, on Instagram nine months ago. Although the two had an immediate connection, Ash, a 29-year-old relationship coach, works closely with single women who are looking for love, which doesn’t sit well with Avery. In the short time they’ve been together, Avery has broken up with Ash three times due to trust issues.

Avery is now planning a trip to Australia to meet Ash in person, but she still has her reservations about his job, and is struggling to trust the man she fell deeply in love with online. Here’s what we know about Ash and Avery ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Avery is Worried That Ash Isn’t The Man He Portrays Himself As Online

In the clip above, Avery explains that she is planning to fly across the world to meet her hunky Australian soulmate in person, but she voices her concern about his job and she worries that he might not be the same person he portrays himself to be online.

“Ash is a relationship coach – he helps women find Mr. Right,” she tells the cameras. “He’s hot, but he does know all the right things to say.” Another clip shows Ash talking to the camera as he informs his clients that they need to “allow themselves to feel pleasure,” so it’s clear that he has an close personal connection with his female clients that involves discussing their intimacy issues.

Avery notes, “I’m traveling to the other side of the world to experience love, and I’m risking a lot. There’s always the possibility that Ash is not the person he’s been portraying himself as.” She adds, “In the nine months that we’ve been dating, I’ve broken up with Ash three times.”

Avery Isn’t Comfortable With the Amount of Time Ash Spends With Single Women

Another clip from the upcoming season shows how their relationship unfolds after Avery arrives in Australia. Although it’s clear that Avery is smitten with her long distance beau, she can’t seem to shake the distrust she feels regarding his career and the amount of time he spends with single women.

“I was in a really dark place, but everything changed after I met my soulmate on Instagram,” Avery tells the cameras. Another clip highlights Avery’s mounting distrust of Ash’s career, as she can be heard saying, “Ash is a relationship coach, and I question how he conducts his time with women.”

The two can be seen arguing about how many messages he receives from these anonymous women throughout the day. Avery says, “I saw your phone had 68 text messages,” and Ash responds, “that means I’m busy,” so the two clearly have some trust issues to work through this season.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

