‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Episode 5 Recap: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight?

There are two Bachelor episodes airing this week and the first one is super-sized, which means we are in for five glorious, tearful, crazy hours of Peter Weber and the ladies vying for his heart. The episode description definitely makes it sound like it’s double your drama, double your fun this week, so follow along here with our live with recap to find out who goes home, who can’t stop crying and who tries to sneak her way into Peter’s suite once the show jets off to Costa Rica.

That’s right — one bachelorette is just gonna g for it with Peter, but will it have the desired effect of nabbing her a rose? Or will it leave Peter cold?

The first of two episodes airs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on ABC Monday, February 3, so join us here for all the drama and antics, but be warned of spoilers.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with a special episode airing this Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC as well.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Teases ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Finale of ‘The Bachelor’ This Season