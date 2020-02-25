‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale Theories: Fans Think Peter Weber Is Single

There are a number of theories floating around about how this season of The Bachelor ends, but one that’s gaining traction is that Peter Weber is single.

Could it be? Is it possible that Peter is alone right now?

Here’s what we know.

The ‘Charlize Theron’ Picture Theory

A few weeks ago, Charlize Theron took to social media to post a picture of herself standing next to a poster of Peter Weber. She captioned it, “Turbulence I like.”

Weber then commented back, “Buckle Up Charlize,” and some fans took this as a sign that he’s single. After all, would he be flirty back if he was engaged?

That’s up for debate– after all, it was likely in jest.

Peter Says He ‘Hasn’t Heard the Actual Ending’ Yet

Speaking to Access earlier this season, Peter did say that he hasn’t heard the correct ending from anyone. That could be for multiple reasons.

Not that many people have guessed he’s single. Also, the way in which he becomes single is up for debate. Our guess is that Peter got down to Madison and Hannah Ann and then picked Madison (or rather, went after Madison after she self-eliminated from the show). Perhaps they date, but eventually, we think Peter could very likely end up single.

Cheat Sheet quotes Peter as saying, “It was a tough one, but I followed my heart the entire time… I can say I am happy right now. I am in a very good spot and you’ll see in a couple more weeks.”

That could also be Peter alluding to being single. After all, he makes no suggestion of being with someone or being off the market.

@BachelorABC I predict Peter will still be single when this is over

Victoria! Seriously? Girl bye — Jan forbes (@jane2369) February 18, 2020

On social media, a few fans have recently predicted that Peter ends up by himself, too. One recently wrote, “I predict Peter will still be single when this is over.”

Another commented, “Peter’s new dating bio when he is single after all this: ‘I should have wanted easy and not crazy'”.

Of course, this theory contradicts Reality Steve’s. He says that Victoria F. and Hannah Ann tell Madison that they (or at least one of them) has been “intimate” with Peter, and at some point after that, Madi leaves the show. Peter’s mother is likely referring to Madison when she cries to him saying, “Bring her home.”

Reality Steve goes on to write, “I have heard from numerous sources ‘Madison is with Peter. They are dating but not engaged.’ If you’re holding a gun to my head and forced me to give you my opinion of how this all plays out, I’d say that would be my guess at this point. But that’s just it. A guess. I don’t know for sure. If I did, I’d tell you. I’m telling you that that’s what people have told me, but I haven’t had the solid confirmation I need to 100% believe it… But yeah, if you’re asking me what I think Peter’s current dating situation is, I’d go with that. They are together, definitely not engaged, and they are working on their relationship because this definitely hasn’t been easy on Madison from all accounts.”

Be sure to tune in to The Bachelor Mondays at 8pm ET/PT to find out how the ending of the season will unfold.

