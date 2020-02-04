Tonight is the fifth episode of The Bachelor, which means we’re slowly whittling down to the final ladies.

Read on to learn which women are still vying for Peter Weber’s heart.

Victoria Paul

Last week, Victoria Paul received the one-on-one date with Peter. The two went line dancing, and shared a lot of kisses.

The former Miss Louisiana competed in the Miss USA pageant last year and finished 15th. These days, she works as an emergency, urgent care nurse. She also works as a Sales and Marketing Specialist at a dermatology office.

Victoria raised a number of concerns about fellow pageant contestant, Alayah, to Peter, which ultimately led to him sending her home.

Tammy Ly

Tammy is a house flipper from Syracuse.

In high school, according to Cheat Sheet, Tammy attempted to join the boy’s wrestling team but was turned down. Eventually, she was put on the team, and finished her year with a 7-1 record.

Harrison says that Tammy “might be [his] favorite story of the year.”

Alayah Benavidez

Alayah has been a source of controversy this season. When we left off last week, she made a return to the show after previously having been voted off. Then, she received the group date rose from Peter, which left the other women in the house upset.

Alaya is a former beauty queen– she won Miss San Antonio, Miss Texas, and even competed in Miss USA.

It was during her rounds in the pageant scene that she created the reading program, Read the Way.

Kelley Flanagan

Kelley is a 27-year-old attorney.

She has gotten a lot of attention this season because she knew Peter before filming began. The two met in Malibu– Peter was there for his high school reunion and Kelley was there for a wedding.

Kelley graduated from the University of Alabama in 2014 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. She went to law school at Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She received her J.D. in 2017.

Sydney Hightower

Sydney is a 24-year-old retail marketing manager from Birmingham, Alabama. She also works as a nanny.

Prior to coming on The Bachelor, Sydney got out of a relationship of two years.

Shiann Lewis

Shiann is a 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas.

In an intro video talking about the women, Chris Harrison said, “Shiann may be the favorite of the entire crew… We are not immune to having our favorites as well. And she’s just one that came right out of the limo and…you’ll understand why.”

Kiarra Norman

Kiarra works as a nanny. She graduated from Kennesaw State University.

Savannah Mullins

Savannah is 27 and works as a realtor. She also professionally cheers for the Houston Astor major league baseball team, for the Shooting Stars.

Her Bach bio reveals that she calls herself the “turtle Princess”.

Madison Prewett

Maddy is a frontrunner this season on the show. And this isn’t even her first stint on reality TV! She won The Price Is Right last year and took home an impressive $8,000.

According to Reality TV World, she works as a foster parent recruiter.

During their one-on-one, Peter brought Madison to meet his parents, who were celebrating their marriage vow renewal.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann is a controversial figure– some have labeled her a frontrunner, and others believe she is the villain of the season.

The 23-year-old knows and is good friends with Hannah Godwin.

She models for Wilhelmina Models and has been featured in a Chris Lane music video.

Lexi Buchanan

Lexi is 26 and works as a marketing coordinator in New York City.

Her Bachelor bio reveals that she is “smart, independent, and fun.” Lexi grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and attended Florida State University. She was in a relationship with a guy and the two ultimately moved to NYC together, but then decided to go their separate ways to follow their passions.

Natasha Parker

Natasha is 31, and worked in HBO in Marketing for five years.

Natasha graduated from Columbia College in Chicago in 2010. On the side, she works as a freelance producer. These days, she lives in New York.

Spoiler Alert: Natasha makes it pretty far on the show.

Mykenna Dorn

Mykenna, who’s just 22, has gone viral for her expressions this season on the show.

Her Bachelor bio reveals that she is a fashion blogger, and has an impressive 178k followers on Instagram. The profile reads, “Mykenna may love to curate chic outfits, but she’s way more than a pretty girl in a photo! She is here to find love and isn’t going to settle for anyone who won’t impress her family.”

Deandra Kanu

Deandra hails from Houston, Texas.

According to her Bachelor Nation Wiki, she “loves to spend her free time bar hopping and trying out new restaurants.”

Deandra grew up with a whopping 10 siblings.

Kelsey Weier

Kelsey, who won Miss Iowa USA in 2017, has also been labeled as a villain this season on the show, after getting into a heated argument over a bottle of champagne with Hannah Ann Sluss.

As she has shared with Peter, Kelsey’s parents divorced when she was in seventh grade. Unfortunately, she found out before her mother did. She also told Peter that twelve years went by before she saw her father after her parent’s separation.

Victoria Fuller

Victoria is a medical sales rep. She’s been such a controversial figure this season that Reality Steve even dedicated an entire post to her. Read it here.

