‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Episode 8 Live Spoilers & Recap

It’s time for the annual Hometown Dates, which will see Bachelor Peter Weber criss-cross the country as he visits the families of the Final Four ladies: Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Kelsey Weier. It sounds like Victoria’s visit will be particularly dramatic, as an unexpected visitor “drops a bomb” on their relationship that might blow up Peter’s chances to meet her family, according to the episode description.

Meanwhile, when they reconvene for the rose ceremony, apparently Peter second-guesses himself about his choices, and then afterward, before they leave for the overnight date location, one woman with “serious concerns” tells him something “that could change everything.”

It all starts Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Follow along with our live recap and elimination spoilers below. All times Eastern.

