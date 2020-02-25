‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Episode 9 Live Spoilers & Recap

It’s time to head to a land Down Under on The Bachelor, as Peter Weber is taking his final three ladies to Gold Coast, Australia for the Fantasy Suite dates. The remaining women are Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss, and it sounds like they are bringing plenty of drama to the final few episodes.

If you recall from last week’s cliffhanger, Madison is about to tell Peter that she’s still a virgin. The previews also make it seem like she gives him an ultimatum of sorts — basically, she tells him that she might have trouble continuing on with the show if he sleeps with the other women during their dates.

How will Peter handle that? It should be interesting, that’s for sure, especially because for the first time ever, the show is having the women all stay in the same hotel suite. It’s kind of astounding the producers never thought to do that before now, honestly.

For all the juicy drama, follow along here with our live recap and elimination spoilers. All times Eastern.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

