Bad Bunny’s New Song 6 Rings Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Bad Bunny paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant with the release of his new song titled “6 Rings.” The song was released less than a week after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people.

The two-minute song’s title is a reference to Bryant’s five NBA Championship rings plus his wedding ring. The middle of the song features the legend’s speech from his last game. It goes on to include the crowd chanting his name.

The video for the song begins with Bryant being displayed on the big screen at a game with sports commentators talking about him. It continues with a montage of Bryant’s wins, including a video of both of Bryant’s jerseys being retired by the Lakers.

The Lyrics Pay Tribute to Kobe and GiGi

6 Rings – Bad Bunny (Tributo Kobe Bryant)Bad Bunny – 6 Rings (Tributo a Kobe Bryant) (Video Music) 2020 #6Rings #KobeBryant Suscribete https://www.instagram.com/Dembowurbano Contacto/Promo: Rickyduars@gmail.com BAD BUNNY / KOBE BRYANT 2020-01-28T17:27:46.000Z

Here are the lyrics in English, as translated by Genius.

[Intro: Bad Bunny and sports commentators]

… For the night at least, trying for 80

“Did I miss anything while I was gone?”

“Just another one of many”

“Oh, okay”

Kobe Bryant, 28 for 46 from the field

This will be 18 for 20 from the line and an

81 point! For this crowd, for number 8, Kobe Bryant!

Yeah, ayy

Sometimes I wonder if I do well at respecting the Commandments

And where’s God in these moments?

I know life’s short as tale

And in a blink of an eye, the wind takes it away

I still remember the first game of yours that I witnessed

Thousand emotions, many times you had me on my feet

You taught me that everything in life is done with passion

And to win you need to have a heart

You taught us that the number 13 isn’t bad luck

And the failures can make us stronger

Say whatever you want, to me his is the best, ayy

Rest in peace with the Lord

And congrats, you also won six rings

Five in the NBA and one from a marriage that gave you four daughters

Thinking one of them left with you, I lose control

But nah, it’s so you don’t play alone in Heaven

More than 81 reasons to admire you

More than five players at the same time to stop you

We were alike in that we both made art

Black Mamba forever, heh

We will always remember you, yeah

[Outro: Kobe Bryant]

And from the bottom of my heart, thank you

And uh, what can I say?

Mamba out

[crowd chanting “Kobe”]

Some standout lines of the song include “You taught us that number 13 isn’t bad luck,” which references the fact that Bryant was chosen in the 13th position in the draft, so he was considered “unlucky.” He, of course, went on to have a long career, therefore proving that that draft spot isn’t unfavorable.

The line “More than 81 reasons to admire you” talks about Bryant’s 81-point-game, which is the second-best personal-scoring game in NBA history.

Lastly, the line “More than five players at the same time to stop you,” tributes the legendary moment when Kobe almost managed to score despite being blocked by five Chicago Bulls opponents in 2011.

Bad Bunny May Perform the Song at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

VideoVideo related to bad bunny’s new song 6 rings pays tribute to kobe bryant 2020-02-02T12:13:03-05:00

While Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the Super Bowl Halftime show headliners, Bad Bunny will join them on stage. Though they had already planned out their 12-minute show, CBS Sports reported that they went back to the drawing board to include a tribute to Bryant.

In a press conference earlier this week, Shakira said that they’d be thinking of Kobe during the performance.

“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” she said. “I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on the stage that day.”

Lopez added that the tribute will be heartfelt and then shared how she found out about Bryant’s passing. Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, was in tears when he told her the news. The two had entered the world of professional sports at around the same time. Lopez also added a message about Bryant’s wife, Vanessa.

“I think about Vanessa as a mom and losing her best friend and partner, and losing her child,” she said, becoming emotional. “I think how awful that must be for her right now… I’ve just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of.”

READ NEXT: Are Any Suprise Performers Expected at Super Bowl 2020 Halftime?