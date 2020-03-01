Hallmark’s ‘Bad Date Chronicles’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its February TV movie series with Bad Date Chronicles, starring Merritt Patterson and Justin Kelly. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Bad Date Chronicles premieres Saturday, February 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on March 5 at 10 p.m. Eastern, March 7 at 5 p.m. Eastern, and March 25 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Leigh runs the website Bad Date Chronicles, which allows people to post date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater.”

‘Bad Date Chronicles’ First Aired in 2017

If the movie seems familiar to you, it’s because it actually already aired! Bad Date Chronicles was filmed in 2016, produced by Larry Levinson Productions and Lighthouse Pictures.

The movie first aired on PixL, an American TV channel, on July 1, 2017. PixL airs family movies 24-7. Here’s the movie’s listing on PixL.

Prior to that, it aired in France on February 6, 2017 under the title “Chronique des rendez-vous désastreux.” You can even watch it on Amazon Prime any time if you have a PixL subscription. That’s why you may have seen reviews for the movie online before it aired on Hallmark.

Early this year I shared the news of "Bad Date Chronicles" making its Hallmark Channel debut (after previously airing on PixL in 2017). Worth noting is that Hallmark occasionally airs other PixL movies on its 3 channels, including "Romantically Speaking" & "Love on the Vines"! https://t.co/QrpBCTPLwX — Hotline to Hallmark (@HotlineHallmark) February 28, 2020

‘Bad Date Chronicles’ Was Filmed in Canada

Bad Date Chronicles was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, according to IMDb. Here are some behind-the-scenes photos. Filming was wrapped on April 29, 2016, as this first picture mentions.

Back in 2016, filming was spotted at Aldergrove Regional Park.

And here’s another photo from filming in 2016.

Justin Kelly shared this photo on April 23, 2016, writing: “Hanging out in gas town with my movie boss/stand up lad, @mattbellefleur . #baddatechronicles #vancity.”

And another picture.

Meet The Cast for ‘Bad Date Chronicles’

Merritt Patterson stars as Leigh. In September she starred in Forever in My Heart. Her other credits include Ravenswood, The Royals, Life Unexpected, Motive, The Art of More, Supernatural, Kyle XY, Radio Rebel, Iron Golem, Bad Date Chronicles, A Royal Winter, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and more. She was Cynthia Applewhite in Unbroken: Path to Redemption. She recently starred last year in Hallmark’s The Christmas Cottage. Last November she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas at the Palace.

Justin Kelly stars as Conner. His many credits include Hudson & Rex (Jesse), Run This Town, The Last Man, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Wynonna Earp (Robin), Private Eyes, Sea Change, Between (Chuck), Lost & Found, Open Heart (Wes), Degrassi: The Next Generation (Jake), The Latest Buzz (Noah), and more.

Lanie McAuley stars as Erin. Her previous credits include Chesapeake Shores (Emma Rogers), Littlest Pet Shop (voice of Carmilla), Murder at the Mansion, How It Ends, Travelers, Motive, and more.

Giles Panton stars as Brad. His many credits include The Man in the High Castle (Billy Turner), Batwoman, Over the Moon in Love, Absolute Carnage (Norman), Chesapeake Shores (Chris), Superbook, Supernatural, A Gingerbread Romance, Christmas Pen Pals, Travelers, A Godwink Christmas, Christmas on Holly Lane, It’s Christmas Eve, Chalkboard Prison, Tarzan and Jane (Tarzan for 13 episodes), Kong: King of the Apes (voice), Somewhere Between, My Favorite Wedding, Reign, Cedar Cove (John Bowman), The Nine Lives of Christmas, Soldiers of the Apocalypse (Alexander), V, Flash Gordon (Joe Wylee), and more.

Matt Bellefleur is Milo. His credits include The Romeo Section, The Chronicle Mysteries, Falling Skies, Supernatural, When Calls the Heart, The Mountain, Christmas in Wonderland, and more.

Also starring in the movie are Gina Holden as Allison and Viva Leacock as the Maitre’d.

@holdentome Gina Holden Canada Honours its Stars of the Awards Season in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2014 pic.twitter.com/O9IimDpk1l — Olya Zagornaya (@OlyaZagornaya) March 3, 2014

Gina Holden’s credits include Christmas on Holly Lane, One Nightmare Stand, Heartbeat, Dead Lines, Days of Our Lives (Paloma in 2015), CSI, Suits, How to Fall in Love, The Haunting Hour, Life Unexpected (Trina Campbell), Harper’s Island (Shea), Smallville, Flash Gordon (Helia for 21 episodes), Blood Ties (Coreen Fennel for 21 episodes), Da Vinci’s City Hall (Claire for 12 episodes), Reunion (Rachel), The L Word, The Dead Zone, and more.

Viva Leacock’s credits include Lost in Space (Reese), Redemption, Limetown (announcer), Hailey Dean Mysteries (Fincher Garland), Loudermilk (Stevie), Dirk Gently’s (Gripps), Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Cold Zone, Murder She Baked, Dark Harvest, Frequency, Supernatural, A Christmas Detour, The Game of Love, Rekkit Rabbit, White Collar Poet (Icarus), Psych, and much, much more.

Here are some more photos from the movie.

